Corseted Tops, Elaborate Sharara Sets, Statement Jewelery: The Revival Of Vintage Fashion

Fashion is cyclical, with trends from bygone eras often resurfacing to captivate new generations. With the advent of period dramas, the fashion from the yesteryear immediately resurfaces on shop windows. Be it corseted tops and elaborate gowns from regency drama Bridgerton or regal sharara sets from Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, vintage garments seem to be the next big thing in fashion. In recent years, vintage fashion has experienced a significant revival, with retro styles making a powerful comeback in contemporary wardrobes. From the timeless elegance of the 1950s to the bold statements of the 1980s, vintage fashion offers a unique blend of nostalgia and modernity. The retro style statement extends beyond just garments and can also be traced in makeup trends, hairstyles and accessories.

Why is vintage fashion back in vogue?

Pair a corset top with jeans for a modern look | Image: Pexels

Vintage fashion encompasses clothing, accessories, and footwear from previous decades, typically spanning the 1920s to the 1990s. The charm of vintage lies in its distinctiveness, unique craftsmanship and attention to detail. There are several reasons attributed to the rise of the vintage fashion in recent times.

Sustainability

As awareness of environmental issues grows, more consumers are turning to sustainable fashion choices. Vintage clothing is inherently eco-friendly, as it recycles garments and reduces demand for new production, which often involves environmentally damaging practices. It also involves restyling old garments typically available in one's family member's closet without spending a penny.

Unique style

Vintage pieces offer a unique aesthetic that sets wearers apart from the mainstream. These items often feature intricate details, superior materials, and distinctive designs not commonly found in modern fast fashion.

Better quality and unique craftsmanship

Older garments were typically made with greater attention to detail and higher-quality materials than many of today's mass-produced items. This durability means vintage pieces can often withstand the test of time better than their contemporary counterparts.

Nostalgia and storytelling

Wearing vintage can evoke a sense of nostalgia, allowing individuals to connect with the past. Each piece has a history, and many find joy in imagining the stories behind their clothes.

Celebrity influence

High-profile celebrities and influencers have embraced vintage fashion, bringing it back into the spotlight. Iconic moments, such as Harry Styles wearing a vintage Gucci suit or Billie Eilish donning retro-inspired outfits, inspire fans to explore vintage styles.

The effect of popular culture

As stated previously, shows set in the past and narrating ancient tales affect fashion choices. Period dramas like Bridgerton, Heeramandi, Downton Abbey, The Crown and several others push the audience to adapt to the character's way of living and fashion is one way to do so.

How to include vintage fashion in your daily wardrobe?

Extravagant and dramatic ethnic outfits make a comeback in popular fashion | Image: Manisha Koirala/Instagram

Incorporating vintage fashion into your wardrobe can be a fun and rewarding endeavour.

Start small

Instead of trying to replicate the exact dramatic effect of the vintage outfits, begin with accessories like vintage scarves, hats, or jewellery to add a touch of retro flair to your outfits without committing to a full vintage look.

Mix and match

Combine vintage pieces with modern clothing to create unique, eclectic styles. Pairing a vintage blouse with contemporary jeans, for example, can balance old and new aesthetics. You can also try to don heavy vintage jewellery with a minimal outfit to elevate the overall look.

Know your eras

Familiarise yourself with different fashion eras to understand the styles that resonate most with you. Whether it's the glamour of the 1920s or the grunge of the 1990s, knowing your preferences can guide your shopping.

Repurpose and reuse

The best part about vintage fashion is that it is mostly easy to procure. Even if the style has not reached the local markets yet, one is sure to find pieces of yesteryear clothing in the wardrobe of family members. Be it a big flare jeans, a top with dramatic outfit or oxidised jewels, raid your closet at home to design your own vintage look.