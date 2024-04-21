Advertisement

Cottage-core is a popular aesthetic that celebrates the simple and idyllic lifestyle of rural living, reminiscent of quaint cottages, blooming gardens, and serene countryside landscapes. Cottagecore fashion allows people to channel a sense of nostalgia, romance, and connection to nature through their clothing choices. Here are some styling tips to achieve the cosy and charming cottage-core look to look your best this summer.

Flowy dresses and skirts

Enjoy the whimsical charm of cottagecore with flowy dresses and skirts in floral prints, gingham patterns, or soft pastel hues. Opt for styles with ruffles, lace trims, and tiered layers for a romantic and feminine touch. Pair them with vintage-inspired accessories like straw hats, woven baskets, and delicate jewellery to complete the look.

Flowy skirt | Image: Unsplash

Vintage blouses

Channel the elegance of yesteryear with vintage blouses featuring puffed sleeves, Peter Pan collars, and intricate embroidery. Look for fabrics like cotton, linen, and eyelet lace for a rustic and nostalgic feel. Pair them with high-waisted skirts or denim jeans for a versatile and effortlessly chic ensemble.

Apron dresses and pinafores

Amp up your wardrobe with apron dresses and pinafores, reminiscent of bygone eras and traditional homesteads. These versatile pieces can be layered over blouses or worn alone for a charming and rustic look. Choose fabrics like chambray, denim, or floral prints to capture the essence of cottagecore style.

Cottage-core look | Image: Unsplash

Rustic footwear

Complete your cottagecore look with vintage-inspired footwear such as Mary Jane flats, lace-up boots, or woven espadrilles. Choose styles in natural materials like leather, canvas, or suede for a rustic and authentic feel. Add delicate ankle socks or lace-trimmed stockings for a charming finishing touch.

Hair accessories and headscarves

Better your hairstyle with cottage-core inspired hair accessories like floral headbands, ribbon bows, or embroidered headscarves.

Accessories for cottage-core look | Image: Unsplash

These whimsical accents add a touch of romance and femininity to any look, whether you're wearing your hair down in loose waves or styled in a whimsical updo.