Alia Bhatt wore the most stunning Sabyasachi saree on the red carpet of Met Gala 2024. The actress, who was recently named as one of the hundred most influential people in the world, made her second appearance at fashion’s biggest night, representing the timeless Indian fashion and culture.

Alia Bhatt in Sabyasachi saree | Image: 23Met Gala on X

163 craftsmen behind the saree

The fully hand embroidered saree that Alia Bhatt was wearing had more than 163 craftsmen’s tireless work, which took more than 1095 man hours to make. She is also the first Indian celebrity to wear a saree on the red carpet of MET. Supermodel Naomi Cambell however, wore a saree-inspired outfit last year.

Talking about her Sabyasachi look, Alia said on the red carpet, “I am feeling great, very excited, months of preparation. Can't wait to walk the red carpet.” She shared that she is wearing a custom Sabyasachi design and added, “This is my second MET Gala, but my first time wearing a saree. I needed something timeless, and there is nothing more timeless than a saree.”

Alia’s Indian princess look

Alia channelised her inner Disney Princess and looked royal in her floral embroidered saree. She wore a sheer, pastel green saree with flowers all over it. The pallu had both lace work and tassels. Her blouse had fluttered sleeves, just like that of a butterfly, perfectly going with the theme “Garden of time”. It had a bow detailing at the back, adding to the allure of the outfit.

The custom Sabyasachi sari had a 23-foot-long train and Alia was styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania. The actor’s look was detailed with florals delicately hand-embroidered using silk floss, glass beading and semi-precious gemstones. The highlight of the dress was the pallu turned into a gracefully long train. For jewellery, she chose extravagant rings, maang tika with an emerald, a bejewelled tiara and dangling earrings.

Met Gala 2024 guest list

The star-studded red carpet of the Met Gala saw other Indian celebrities like Isha Ambani, Natasha Poonawalla. Other celebrities included Bridgerton stars Jonathan Bailey and Nicola Coughlan, Zendaya, Gigi Hadid, Mindy Kaling, Matt Damon, Chris Hemsworth and Jennifer Lopez.