Delhi is home to more than just the popular market places for your day-to-day fashion needs like Sarojini Nagar and Janpath markets. While these spots are undoubtedly a shopper's paradise, the city harbours various lesser-known fashion streets that offer intriguing shopping experiences. Here's a list of fashion spots worth paying a visit.

Image Credit: YouTube Screengrab

Lajpat Nagar Market

Known for its vibrant atmosphere and diverse collection, Lajpat Nagar Market is a haven for fashion enthusiasts looking for trendy apparel, accessories, and traditional Indian wear at reasonable prices. From intricate ethnic outfits to contemporary western wear, Lajpat Nagar provides a leisurely shopping experience, while you locate the perfect footwear, bags, and costume jewelry for you.

Image credit: Unsplash

Shahpur Jat

Nestled in the urban village of Shahpur Jat, this area has evolved into a youthful hub for boutique shopping. It offers a unique mix of traditional and modern designer wear, home decor, and bespoke tailoring services. The narrow lanes are lined with independent designer stores showcasing their latest collections, making it a must-visit for those seeking must-have pieces.

Image credit: Unsplash

Paharganj

For a bohemian vibe, Paharganj's Main Bazaar is a fashionista's go-to destination. Known for its eclectic mix of shops selling leather goods, hippie clothing, and vibrant accessories, Paharganj is perfect for those looking to add some edgy pieces to their wardrobe. The market's bustling energy and array of international goods make it a treasure trove for unconventional finds.

Image credit: Unsplash

Hauz Khas Village

Hauz Khas Village, known as 'The National Capital of Ethnic Chic', blends historical allure with contemporary fashion. This trendy spot is filled with boutiques, art galleries, and vintage stores offering everything from avant-garde fashion to classic styles. The picturesque village is also home to several cafes and restaurants, making it an ideal spot for a day out.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Chawri Bazar

If you're attending a spring wedding or it is your special day, Chawri Bazar is a goldmine for you. Specializing in wedding cards, it also houses numerous shops selling ornate bridal wear, intricate fabrics, and dazzling accessories. The market's rich heritage and specialized offerings make it a must-visit for those planning their big day.

These fashion streets in Delhi offer a refreshing break from the usual shopping haunts, providing a glimpse into the city's vast and varied fashion culture.



