Indian actress Sobhita Dhulipala turned heads at the Cannes Film Festival, dazzling in a radiant purple jumpsuit by designer Namrata Joshipura. The ensemble, adorned with intricate floral embellishments and unique ring detailing, exuded elegance as Sobhita graced the red carpet as a Magnum ambassador.

Sobhita at Cannes in a jumpsuit | Image: Sobhita Dhulipala/X

Stunning style

Sobhita's regal attire, valued at Rs 1,80,000, featured a plunging neckline and waist cut-outs, adding a touch of allure to the ensemble. Her bold styling choice included statement hoop earrings and a vibrant purple eye makeup look, enhancing the glamour of her appearance.

Fashion flashback

Interestingly, this same jumpsuit was previously worn by Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty at Lakme Fashion Week 2023. While Sobhita opted for a bold and captivating style, Athiya showcased chic sophistication, accessorising minimally to let the attire shine.

Athiya Shetty in jumpsuit | Image: Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

Flair of elegance

Despite their distinct approaches, both actresses infused the ensemble with their personal flair, showcasing the versatility of the jumpsuit. Sobhita's edgy yet elegant fashion statement and Athiya's polished chic look demonstrate the endless possibilities of styling a jumpsuit.

Fashion icons

Sobhita Dhulipala and Athiya Shetty prove that there are myriad ways to rock a jumpsuit, each showcasing their individual style and fashion sensibilities. Their effortless elegance on the red carpet serves as inspiration for fashion enthusiasts worldwide.