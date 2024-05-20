Advertisement

Colour blocking is a bold fashion trend that involves pairing blocks of solid, contrasting colours to create a vibrant, eye-catching look. It’s a perfect style choice for summer, offering a way to experiment with bright hues and stand out in the sunny season. Here’s how to effectively colour block your outfits this summer.

Understanding colour blocking

Colour blocking is all about combining two or more contrasting colours in one outfit. The key is to use solid colours rather than patterns, allowing each colour to stand out. Typically, this technique works best with bright and bold colours, but neutral tones can also be effectively used for a more understated look.

Colour blocking | Image: Pexels

Choosing the right colours

Summer is the perfect time to experiment with bright and cheerful colours. Think of vivid hues like sunshine yellow, coral, turquoise, fuchsia, and lime green. When colour blocking, use the colour wheel to find complementary (opposite each other on the wheel) or analogous (next to each other) colour combinations. For instance, pairing blue with orange or pink with green can create a striking balance.

Starting simple

If you’re new to colour blocking, start with two colours. For example, a cobalt blue top with bright orange pants creates a bold yet manageable look. Once you feel comfortable, you can experiment with three or more colours, like adding a lime green accessory to your blue and orange outfit.

Balancing the look

Balance is crucial in colour blocking. If you’re wearing bold colours, keep your accessories neutral. For instance, a colour-blocked dress in red and pink can be paired with nude heels and a beige handbag. This ensures that the focus remains on the main colours and avoids overwhelming the overall look.

Include neutrals

To ease into colour blocking, mix bright colours with neutral ones. For example, pair a vibrant yellow skirt with a white top and black sandals. This not only makes the outfit more wearable but also provides a sophisticated edge to the playful colour combinations.

Accessorising wisely

Accessories play a significant role in colour blocking. If your outfit features two contrasting colours, use accessories to introduce a third colour or to accentuate one of the existing ones. A turquoise necklace with a pink and yellow outfit can add an extra dimension to your look.

Colour blocked jacket | Image: Pexels

Fabrics and textures

Summer calls for light, breathable fabrics like cotton, linen, and chiffon. When colour blocking, the texture of the fabric can add interest to your outfit. For example, a silky orange blouse paired with a cotton blue skirt can create a pleasing contrast not only in colour but also in texture.

Mixing patterns

For those more adventurous, mixing patterns with colour blocking can create a standout look. The trick is to keep one part of the outfit in solid colour blocks and the other part in patterns that incorporate those colours. For example, a solid blue top with a floral skirt that includes blue and other bright colours can be striking.