Indian celebrities have made their presence felt on the Met Gala red carpet over the years and most of the looks have gathered universal praise. From Desi girl Priyanka Chopra to Deepika Padukone in recent years, let us look at some of the biggest Indian names that have left an impression on the world of fashion by attending Met Gala.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka made her first appearance at the Met red carpet in 2017, wearing a custom-made Ralph Lauren trench coat dress. Her date for the event was Nick Jonas, who was trying to woo Priyanka back then. They are happily married with a daughter now, so PeeCee’s first appearance was indeed her most special one. In the following years, she has attended the event many times and has nailed the theme each time. The actress will however not be attending this year due to her busy schedule.

Priyanka Chopra | Image: Instagram

Deepika Padukone

Deepika has also showed up at the Met Gala red carpet a couple of times, once dressed like a barbie and another time in a smoking red Prabal Gurung gown. Deepika will also sit out this year’s event due to her back-to-back shoots in India.

Deepika Padukone | Image: Instagram

Heart of stone actress Alia Bhatt made a splash at the Met Gala red carpet in 2023. Her debut look was a pearl-detailed Prabal Gurung gown, which gave her a soft, princess-like look. It is still unclear if Alia will be attending this year.

Isha Ambani

Isha Ambani made her MET Gala debut back in 2017, the same year as Priyanka Chopra. She opted for a Christian Dior gown. For last year’s event, Isha, like Alia and Deepika, wore a saree-gown by Nepalese-American fashion designer Prabal Gurung.

Isha Ambani | Image: Instagram

Natasha Poonawalla

A fashionista in the truest sense of the world, Natasha first attended Met Gala back in 2018.

Natasha Poonawalla | Image: Instagram

Since then, she has turned up in the most novel of designs and taken over as one of the most anticipated Indian celebrities at fashion’s biggest night.