Jennifer Lopez's appearance for the 2000 Grammy Awards made for a keynote moment in the global sartorial calendar, one that is counted among the crème de la crème of red carpet moments. The singer and actress made heads turn in her risque, daring, all-sheer Versace number. The much-remembered moment however, almost did not materialise.

Jennifer Lopez revisits the 2000 Grammy Awards look



In a recent interview with Vogue, wherein Jennifer Lopez delved into 17 of her most iconic fashion moments, the pop icon revealed how her 2000 Versace moment, almost stood scrapped. Lopez revealed how her then-stylist Andrea Lieberman, was against JLo wearing the Versace number owing to the fact that some other celebrities had been photographed in it. Lopez however, insisted on how that was the dress which looked the best and hence deserved to make it to the red carpet.

She said, "It was a dress that other people had worn already. My stylist was like, 'Please don't wear it. Somebody else has worn it.' I was like, 'Well, you bought it, and it looks the best, so I'm going to wear it.' And so I did. And it caused quite a stir. I think it's always been a collaboration with all the stylists that I've worked with. I worked with Andrea Lieberman for many years, and then I worked with Rob (Zangardi) and Mariel (Haenn) up until the present, and it's always been a collaboration."

Jennifer Lopez believes her Versace look was this generation's Marilyn moment



Not playing down the impact the dress has had on pop culture, JLo compared it to Marilyn Monroe's immortal white halter dress look from The Seven Year Itch.

She said, "I guess every generation needs its iconic kind of Marilyn dress, and this is that dress for this generation. Why it became that? It was just a moment when the wind blew open, and I walked out onto the stage, and it just kinda happened."