Kanjivaram Sarees: A Trademark Of India's Craftsmanship

Kanjivaram sarees, named after the town of Kanchipuram in Tamil Nadu, India, embody the essence of ancient craftsmanship and Indian tradition. These sarees are not just attire but a symbol of cultural heritage and luxury, cherished across generations and revered in the world of fashion for their durability, texture, and luminous beauty.

Tales of Kanjivaram sarees

The origin of Kanjivaram sarees dates back to Hindu mythology, where the Kanchi silk weavers are said to be descendants of Sage Markanda, the master weaver of Gods who crafted tissues from lotus fiber. This divine connection instills a sense of reverence and value in the sarees, making them a staple in bridal trousseaus and festive occasions.

Historically, the weaving expertise of the Kanchipuram silk sarees began thriving during the reign of Krishnadevaraya of the Vijayanagara Empire in the 15th century. The rulers patronized the silk weavers, who were predominantly from the Devanga and Saligar communities that migrated to Kanchipuram from Andhra Pradesh. Their unique weaving skills turned this small town into a weaving hub, primarily focused on producing these magnificent sarees.

Image credit: Pinterest

Image credit: Pinterest

How are Kanjivaram sarees made?

Crafted from pure mulberry silk thread, the making of a Kanjivaram saree involves a labor-intensive process that can take weeks to complete. The silk threads are first dyed and then interlocked with a thin silver wire and woven through after being gold plated. The distinctiveness of these sarees comes from their vibrant colors, high durability, and the intricate interlocking of threads, which ensures that the color of the border contrasts with the body of the saree.

The motifs used in Kanjivaram sarees are inspired by the imagery of the temples, palaces, and paintings of ancient India, including checks, stripes, and floral buttas. The sarees are particularly known for their wide contrast borders, which are often decorated with temple designs, mythical creatures, and figures of deities.

The significance of Kanjivaram sarees goes beyond aesthetics; they represent a cultural preservation of art, symbolizing both the religious and, at times, the socio-economic status of the wearer. Each piece is a narrative of extraordinary craftsmanship and an emblem of the rich legacy of Kanchipuram weavers.

