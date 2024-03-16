Lakme Fashion Week Day 3: Kriti Sanon, Medha Shankr, Kalki Walk The Ramp | WATCH

Advertisement

The day 3 of Lakme Fashion Week was a glamorous affair as the top-notch fashion designers of India showcased their new collections on the runway. The fashion week, being held at the Jio Convention Centre in Mumbai, is being hailed for the versatility of the designers and the mix of models and Bollywood celebs. While Day 2 of the fashion week was about sustainability, the third day turned out to be very glamorous.

Kriti Sanon, Medha Shankr walk the ramp

Teri Baaton Me Aisa Uljha Jiya actress Kriti Sanon walked the ramp for Skechers presents Retroverse. She sported the rather street-style inspired look, with a bodycon mini dress, slick, tied-up hair, and blue shoes to round up the outfit. Meanwhile, 12th Fail star Medha Shankr turned showstopper for Geisha Designs by Paras & Shalini’s show Elemental Symphony.

Medha donned a softer look, with a strappy dress, corset bodic, and stunning delicate work all through the floor-length outfit.

Glamorous day 3 of Lakme Fashion Week

There was a star-studded lineup on day 3 of the fashion week. Some shows that were applauded for their collections were, Aikeyah, essé, Shahin Mannan, Valliyan, Itrh, Rajdeep Ranawat, Nexa presents "The spotlight" paiwand, Lakmē salon x Geisha designs by Paras & Shalini, Retroverse by Skechers, All you can street and Ajio luxe presents AK-OK by Anamika Khanna.

Other stars who walked the ramp were Kalki for Aikeyah, Sushant Divgikr for Itrh, Shanaya Kapoor for AK-OK, Divya Khossla for Rajdeep Ranawat.

Stories behind the collections

The stories behind the collections were as impactful as the designs themselves. The AK-OK collection was inspired by the adventures of a travelling biker of Orissa’s Bonda Tribe. Essé’s collection transcended the boundaries of the ordinary venturing into the realm of our imagination with “February 30” as its guiding light.

Shahin Mannan’s ‘UNAPOLOGETIC’ was a collection that celebrated the power of being unapologetically oneself in a world often defined by conformity. Itrh’s collection- ANKH where ancient Egypt meets Indian allure had each piece embody the mystique of the Nile and iconic figures like Nefertiti and Cleopatra.

Today, on day 4 of The Lakme Fashion will see designers like Gauri & Nainika and Shantnu & Nikhil present their new collections.