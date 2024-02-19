Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated February 19th, 2024 at 09:07 IST

London Fashion Week 2024: Creative Designs And Cultural Inspirations Steal The Show

London Fashion Week, with 60 designers, will span from February 16 to February 20.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
London Fashion Week: Cultural Inspirations Steal The Show
London Fashion Week: Cultural Inspirations Steal The Show | Image:Unsplash
London Fashion Week 2024 unveiled different spectrums of styles as it kicked off its 40th season. The week, with 60 designers, will span from February 16 to February 20. These 60 designers include rising talents to renowned brands like Burberry and they are expected to showcase their designs over these five days. Three days into the event, the fashion extravaganza has already made headlines. 

Here is a look at a few iconic moments from the events. 

Once upon a time 

Irish-American designer Paul Costelloe's show, titled "Once upon a Time", which was in reference to the iconic 1984 film "Once Upon a Time in America,” showcased wide-belted coats in ecru, anthracite and checkered tweed. However, the designer himself was absent from the event due to some illness. 

Multiculturalism in spotlight

Sierra Leone-born designer Foday Dumbuya's Labrum London brand closed the day with its "Journey Through Colour" collection. It embraced the diversity of cultures brought by immigrants. The designer focused on texture plays, newspaper patterns, monogram patterns on more classic cuts. There were as many tones of colour. From royal blue to black, orange, brown, yellow and green -- as there were "inspiring stories" from immigrants. 

Gen Z favourite 

In another early show, Ukrainian Masha Popova presented a collection inspired by early 2000s so-called Y2K era. It was performed against the backdrop of techno music. It featured models in low-waisted pants and washed out denims.

Fairy tales 

Designer Priya Ahluwalia garnered praise after her show which featured male and female models in earthy reds, oranges and blues parading to thumping house music. The designer used the Indian and West African fairy tales that she grew up with. 

With inputs from AP

Published February 19th, 2024 at 09:07 IST

