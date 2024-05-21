Advertisement

Nancy Tyagi, a Delhi-based fashion influencer, garnered global attention after slaying it at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in a pink-hued ruffled gown, which was self-done and took a month-long before fashion icons like Sonam Kapoor began asking the young designer to create something for her.

In an Instagram post displaying Tyagi's trending attire that she chose to wear for Cannes Festival, she said, "Stepping onto the red carpet at the 77th Cannes Film Festival as a debutant feels surreal. I poured my heart and soul into creating this pink gown, which took 30 days, 1000 meters of fabric, and weighs over 20kg."

Sharing her appreciation after receiving global praise, she said, "The journey has been intense, but every moment was worth it. I'm overwhelmed with joy and gratitude for the love and support from all of you. This is a dream come true, and I hope my creation dazzles you as much as your support has inspired me. Thank you from the bottom of my heart!"

Tyagi's second Cannes look entailed a self-stitched saree along with a veil. The materials utilized for her rep carpet looks were sourced from the local bazaars of Delhi.

Sonam Kapoor reposted Nancy's Cannes saree-making video on Instagram and wrote, "Best outfit in CannesÂ Make me something", and tagged Nancy on it.

The fashion influencer, with roots in Baranwa, Uttar Pradesh, replied to Sonam, "Thankyou so much, @sonamkapoor It would be amazing to create something special for you one day! (sic)."

Image credit: Nancy Tyagi /Ig

Who is Nancy Tyagi?

Nancy Tyagi rose to new heights with her videos that showed her recreating outfits worn by celebrities. Over the last few years, Tyagi has replicated designer outfits donned by celebrities such as Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt. Tyagi has also been able to recreate the Louis Vuitton gown Padukone wore at the Oscars 2023 and the grey gown with puffed sleeves—from the London-based Korean designer Miss Sohee’s spring couture 2023 collection—Bhatt wore at the Red Sea Internation Film Festival.

Image credit: Unsplash

As a fashion influencer, netizens can witness Nancy Tyagi in search of fabrics, and materials se required to make her dream attires a reality.