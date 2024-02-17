Advertisement

Spring is the season for flowers and sweet aromas in the air and happy memories. From floral dresses to popping makeup and quirky accessories, spring fashion is all about happiness and vibrant colours and joy. When women have so many lovely options, it is only fair that we give some fashion tips to men to look their best as well.

Pastel hues

Pastel shades are a perennial favourite for spring, evoking the freshness and vibrancy of the season. This year, embrace soft and muted pastel tones such as powder blue, blush pink, mint green, and lavender to add a touch of elegance and refinement to your wardrobe. Whether it's a pastel-colored shirt, sweater, or blazer, these gentle hues will instantly elevate your spring style.

Pastel shirt for spring | Image: Pexels

Relaxed tailoring

Say goodbye to stiff and structured silhouettes and embrace relaxed tailoring for a laid-back yet sophisticated look. Opt for loose-fitting trousers, oversized blazers, and unstructured jackets that offer comfort and ease of movement without compromising on style. Pair tailored pieces with casual basics such as T-shirts and sneakers for a modern and effortlessly cool ensemble.

Lightweight fabrics

As temperatures rise, it's time to swap out heavy fabrics for lightweight and breathable materials that keep you cool and comfortable in the spring heat. Look for garments made from linen, cotton, and lightweight wool blends that offer excellent moisture-wicking properties and allow air to circulate freely, keeping you feeling fresh and stylish all day long.

Bold prints and patterns

Make a statement this spring with bold prints and eye-catching patterns that add personality and flair to your outfits. From tropical florals and geometric designs to retro-inspired motifs and abstract graphics, there's no shortage of options to suit your style preferences. Experiment with printed shirts, patterned shorts, and statement accessories to inject a dose of fun and excitement into your spring wardrobe.

Experiment with printed shirts | Image: Pexels

Utility-inspired pieces

Drawing inspiration from utilitarian workwear, utility-inspired pieces are making a splash in men's fashion this spring. Think cargo pants, utility vests, and oversized jackets featuring practical details such as multiple pockets, adjustable straps, and rugged hardware. These functional yet stylish garments are perfect for adding a touch of urban edge to your spring ensembles.

Earthy tones

Channel the natural beauty of the great outdoors with earthy tones and nature-inspired hues that evoke a sense of serenity and tranquility. From sandy beiges and warm browns to mossy greens and dusty terracottas, earthy colors add depth and richness to your spring wardrobe while complementing the lush landscapes of the season.

Statement accessories

Elevate your spring looks with statement accessories that add a dash of personality and polish to your outfits. From oversized sunglasses and straw hats to chunky sneakers and statement belts, accessories are a great way to inject individuality and flair into your spring ensembles while tying your look together with fine.