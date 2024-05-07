Advertisement

Met Gala 2024 red carpet turned into a celebrity hotspot as all the A-listers from Hollywood, biggest actors from around the world, businesspersons and sportspersons attended fashion's biggest night in New York. The theme for Met Gala 2024 was “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” and the dress code was the garden of time. Let us look at the attendees who followed the dress code and looked stunning while doing that.

Zendaya

In a cerulean blue custom Maison Margiela gown with motifs referring to a garden, Zendaya owned the red carpet completely. The “Challengers” actress had fruits, flowers and hummingbirds all over her outfit, paying the perfect tribute to the theme.

Gigi Hadid

Wearing a glamorous floral Thom Browne gown, filled with blooming yellow flowers, Gigi Hadid made sure she kept up with the theme of the Met gala, like every year. Her red lipstick and chopped blonde hair exuded old school Hollywood glamour.

Advertisement

Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny was another well-dressed co-chair as he nailed the theme and wore a black suit which was quite a departure from plain menswear. He dressed like a royal count, taking inspiration from the prose that was the original piece behind the theme - The Garden of Time. His headpiece and black roses added to the entire look. He wore a custom Margiela suit.

Calling her saree, “timeless”, Alia Bhatt rocked the red carpet in a custom Sabyasachi outfit. Looking like an Indian Disney princess, Alia’s saree and jewellery worked like magic together. She said that the exquisite saree took 1095 man hours and 163 different craftsmen who made the hand embroidered saree.

Mindy Kaling

Looking like a blooming flower, Mindy Kaling wore a beautiful gown by Indian fashion designer Gaurav Gupta. Called the Melting Flower Of Time, the creation made the Office actress look beautiful and glowy, although it did remind us of Aishwarya’s Gaurav Gupta moment at the Cannes red carpet. She said she wanted to pay homage to her heritage by wearing an Indian designer.

Advertisement

Lil Nas X

After his quirky corset outfit at last year’s Met gala, Lil Nas X was on theme again this year in a Luar suit, with asymmetrical panels of silver sequins and symmetrical button work all over the outfit. His oversized coat pulled the look together perfectly.