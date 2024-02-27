Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 27th, 2024 at 12:58 IST

Rakul Preet Singh’s Mehendi Outfit By Arpita Mehta Is An Ode To The Actress’ Sikh Culture

The actress wore a colourful lehenga with beautiful phulkari embroidery. It was a perfect mix of classic work and modern silhouettes.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Rakul-Jackky mehendi
Rakul-Jackky mehendi | Image:Instagram
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot on February 21 in a beautiful beach wedding ceremony in Goa, against the backdrop of an enthralling sunset. The couple got married on the beachside in the presence of close friends and family. A few days after the wedding, the newlyweds shared the first photos from their colourful mehendi ceremony. What caught our attention was Rakul Preet Singh’s vibrant lehenga by Arpita Mehta.

Rakul-Jackky's mehendi pictures | Instagram - Rakul Preet Singh

Phulkari embroidery on the lehenga

Designer Arpita said that the inspiration for the phulkari lehenga came from Rakul’s Sikh-Punjabi culture. She wrote, “The outfit we designed for Rakul is a toasted orange and pink ensemble, adorned with geometric floral phulkari motifs, characteristic of this traditional art form.” She continued writing about the silhouette, “The centerpiece of the ensemble is an elaborate hand-embroidered cape, complemented by a corset blouse and a pleated skirt, all meticulously crafted to showcase a blend of classic traditions and modern silhouettes.”

The designer mentioned that the intricate embroidery work took a total of 680 hours to complete. “We dedicated months to perfecting this custom look, meticulously sampling embroideries, and conducting mock trials to ensure every detail was flawless.”, added the designer on her Instagram account. Writing about the work on the lehenga, Aprita mentioned, “ The lehenga features phulkari-inspired embroidery using a combination of pink-orange sindhoori thread mixed with golden Kasab and cutdana, along with mirrorwork, adding a touch of opulence and cultural richness to Rakul's attire.”

Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani’s candid mehendi photos

On February 27, Rakul Preet Singh took to her Instagram account to share the first photos from the mehendi ceremony. The pre-wedding festivity of the couple was held in Goa on February 20. She captioned the post, “Adding colour to my life. Thankyouuuuu @arpita__mehta for designing the most beautiful outfit reviving phulkari and adding your magic to it. Thankyou @kunalrawaldstress for capturing the mood of the occasion so well through your outfit. Couldn’t have asked for better.”

The designer also shared pictures from the ceremony and provided a closer look at the beautiful lehenga, giving a small glimpse of the meticulous designing, conceptualising and skills that it took to present the end result.

Published February 27th, 2024 at 12:58 IST

