Updated February 21st, 2024 at 20:42 IST

Rakul Preet Singh Weds Jackky Bhagnani: A Breakdown Of The Actress' Dreamy Pastel-Hued Bridal Look

Rakul and Jackky's wedding followed suit the trend of embracing pastels, blush and beige. Here's taking a detailed look at the high-profile bridal ensemble.