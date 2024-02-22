Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 00:32 IST
Rashmika Mandanna Looks Bewitching In Black At Milan Fashion Week 2024
Rashmika walked the ramp at Milan Fashion Week 2024 for Onitsuka Tiger, a Japanese fashion label, on the occasion of their 75th anniversary.
Rashmika Mandanna walked the ramp at Milan Fashion Week 2024 for Onitsuka Tiger, a Japanese fashion label. She is the brand ambassador for the label, and she represented India at the ongoing Milan Fashion Week. This is the brand's 75th anniversary celebrations with their collection epitomising style and sophistication.
The Pushpa actress became the face of the label in 2023. Last year, she attended the brand's Autumn/Winter showcase and continuing her collaboration, marked her presence for the brand's collection display his year as well.
Rashmika walks the ramp at Milan Fashion Week, meets fans
Rashmika Mandanna opted for a cut-out black gown for her latest appearance at the Milan Fashion Week. She opted for wet hair look, styled back and a black coat on top. Adding to the drama were her smokey eyes and nude lips. Rashmika also intearcted with her fans on the sidelines of the event, clicked pictures with them and signed autographs.
Rashmika busy with Pushpa 2 shoot
Rashmika's trip to Milan for the fashion event comes at a time when the shoot of her upcoming pan-India film Pushpa: The Rule is ongoing at a brisk pace. The film is directed by Sukumar and features Allu Arjun playing the titular role. Rashmika will reprise her role as Srivalli opposite the Icon Star. Joining them will be Fahadh Faasil as IPS Bhanwar Singh. The movie is scheduled to release on August 15.
The film follows the rise of Pushpa Raj (Arjun), a labourer who rises through the ranks of a red sandalwood smuggling syndicate and faces off against an egotistical police officer. After being a hit at home in India and in diaspora markets like the US, UK and the UAE, Pushpa: The Rise — Part 1 found a new lease on life when it began streaming on Prime Video.
Rashmika's last release was Animal, which was a worldwide box office success.
February 21st, 2024
