Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 00:32 IST

Rashmika Mandanna Looks Bewitching In Black At Milan Fashion Week 2024

Rashmika walked the ramp at Milan Fashion Week 2024 for Onitsuka Tiger, a Japanese fashion label, on the occasion of their 75th anniversary.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna | Image:Rashmika Mandanna Fans/X
Rashmika Mandanna walked the ramp at Milan Fashion Week 2024 for Onitsuka Tiger, a Japanese fashion label. She is the brand ambassador for the label, and she represented India at the ongoing Milan Fashion Week. This is the brand's 75th anniversary celebrations with their collection epitomising style and sophistication.

The Pushpa actress became the face of the label in 2023. Last year, she attended the brand's Autumn/Winter showcase and continuing her collaboration, marked her presence for the brand's collection display his year as well.

Rashmika walks the ramp at Milan Fashion Week, meets fans

Rashmika Mandanna opted for a cut-out black gown for her latest appearance at the Milan Fashion Week. She opted for wet hair look, styled back and a black coat on top. Adding to the drama were her smokey eyes and nude lips. Rashmika also intearcted with her fans on the sidelines of the event, clicked pictures with them and signed autographs. 

Rashmika Mandanna at Milan Fashion Week | Image: Rashmika Mandanna Fans/X

Rashmika busy with Pushpa 2 shoot

Rashmika's trip to Milan for the fashion event comes at a time when the shoot of her upcoming pan-India film Pushpa: The Rule is ongoing at a brisk pace. The film is directed by Sukumar and features Allu Arjun playing the titular role. Rashmika will reprise her role as Srivalli opposite the Icon Star. Joining them will be Fahadh Faasil as IPS Bhanwar Singh. The movie is scheduled to release on August 15.

A still from Pushpa | Image: IMDb

The film follows the rise of Pushpa Raj (Arjun), a labourer who rises through the ranks of a red sandalwood smuggling syndicate and faces off against an egotistical police officer. After being a hit at home in India and in diaspora markets like the US, UK and the UAE, Pushpa: The Rise — Part 1 found a new lease on life when it began streaming on Prime Video.

Rashmika's last release was Animal, which was a worldwide box office success.

Published February 21st, 2024 at 23:09 IST

