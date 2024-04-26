Advertisement

Samantha Prabhu, aside from her acting chops, is also known for voicing out her opinions freely and advocating for issues that matter to her. While accepting an award for sustainability, the Family Man actor walked the talk by repurposing what she called “a beloved gown”. Well, you will be intrigued to know that this beloved gown was in fact her wedding gown that she wore while marrying ex-husband Naga Chaitanya. She changed the colour of the gown from white to black and wore it on the red carpet of an award function.

From wedding aisle to red carpet

Samantha champions the cause of sustainability and chose to repurpose her wedding gown to show that it can be done tastefully. She changed the white bodice of the gown to a black one, with beads and crystals to make it look ethereal. She took to her Instagram to write, “We cannot ignore sustainability anymore. We’re past that stage when it was a choice. It’s now a necessity for the longevity of our planet that we call home.”

She then went on to praise her designer friend by saying, “The dress I am wearing today is a beloved gown that has been repurposed for this occasion by the most talented @kreshabajajofficial . While that might sound insignificant… entitled even… to many… I assure you that repurposing my old clothes is only one of many steps I am consciously taking to alter my habits and make my lifestyle more sustainable. And every little gesture, every little decisive action, is important. It all adds up. I urge myself and all of you that have goodwill for me in your hearts to make those little efforts.”

New memories for Samantha

Designer Kresha Bajaj, who collaborated with the actress to repurpose her gown called it a new memory for Samantha. Her post on Instagram read, “ There are always new memories to be made. There are always new paths to walk. There are always new stories to tell. We loved working with Samantha, our muse, to help her create a new memory, and tell another story. Beauty is forever. And it can take on a new form every day.”