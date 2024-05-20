Advertisement

Saudi Arabia marked a historic moment with its first swimwear fashion show during Day 2 of Red Sea Fashion Week, held at the luxurious St. Regis Red Sea Resort on Ummahat Island. The event featured designers unveiling their latest swimwear collections poolside, a significant shift in a country known for its conservative dress codes.

Prominent designers, including Moroccan designer Yasmina Qanzal and labels Sara Altwaim and Eau Swimwear, showcased their work. Qanzal’s collection emphasized vibrant fabrics and bold colors. In contrast, Altwaim's designs featured lace-embroidered dresses and thigh-high slit silhouettes. Eau Swimwear presented a range of one-piece swimsuits in various shades of red, pink, green, and blue, characterized by body-hugging silhouettes, plunging necklines, and shoulder-baring styles.

Image credit: Unsplash

Red sea fashion week

The models' ensembles were complemented with stylish accessories such as strappy stilettos, straw bags, sunglasses, head scarves, and sarongs, adding to the chic, beach-ready look.

This inaugural swimwear show is part of the broader Red Sea Fashion Week, which began on Thursday, offering three days of fashion and glamour. The event is a testament to the ongoing social reforms in Saudi Arabia, spearheaded by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. These reforms aim to modernize the country's image globally while easing strict social norms.

Image credit: Pinterest

Image credit: Pinterest

Since becoming the first in line to the throne in 2017, Prince Mohammed has introduced a series of significant changes, including curbing the powers of religious police, reopening cinemas, and allowing mixed-gender music festivals. These developments represent a significant cultural shift, although they have also been accompanied by increased repression against dissenters, including conservative clerics opposed to such changes.

As Saudi Arabia continues to open up and embrace more progressive norms, events like the Red Sea Fashion Week signify a pivotal moment in the country's evolving cultural landscape.