There are many elements that you need to get right to nail summer fashion. From your hairstyle to your footwear, summer style is a mix of everything nice and breezy. Choosing the right neckline can make all the difference in keeping you cool, comfortable, and chic during the warmer months. Let us recommend some flattering necklines to consider adding to your summer wardrobe.

Off-shoulder

For a flirty and romantic look, choose an off-shoulder neckline that highlights your collarbones and shoulders while keeping you cool and comfortable in the summer heat. Off-shoulder tops and dresses feature a wide neckline that rests below the shoulders, creating a chic and effortless vibe perfect for beach days, picnics, or outdoor soirées. Pair with high-waisted shorts or flowy skirts for a feminine and bohemian ensemble.

Off-shoulder dress | Image: Unsplash

V-neck

The V-neckline is a timeless and flattering option that elongates the neck and draws the eye downward, creating a slimming effect. Whether it's a classic V-neck tee for a casual day out or a sleek V-neck blouse for a dressier occasion, this neckline is versatile and stylish. Choose lightweight fabrics like cotton or linen for maximum breathability and comfort in the summer heat.

Scoop neck

The scoop neckline is a classic summer style that offers a flattering and feminine silhouette. Characterised by its gentle curve that dips low in the front and back, the scoop neck is versatile and universally flattering. Whether it's a casual tank top for a day at the beach or a flowy sundress for a weekend brunch, the scoop neck is elegance and simplicity to any summer ensemble.

Square neck

The square neckline is making a comeback this summer, adding a modern and sophisticated twist to any outfit. Characterised by its straight horizontal line that meets at the shoulders, the square neck offers a sleek and structured silhouette that flatters all body types. Whether it's a square-neck tank top for a casual day out or a square-neck midi dress for a summer wedding, this neckline exudes understated elegance and refinement.

Square-neck dress | Image: Unsplash

Halter neck

For a chic and glamorous look, consider opting for a halter neckline that accentuates your shoulders and back while keeping you cool and comfortable in the summer heat. Halter tops and dresses feature straps that wrap around the neck, creating a stylish and flattering silhouette that's perfect for summer parties, date nights, or rooftop cocktails. Pair with statement earrings and strappy sandals for a head-turning ensemble that's sure to make a statement.