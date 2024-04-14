Advertisement

Summertime can be fun if we know how to beat the heat. And managing to do that starts with cooling food and choosing comfortable clothes. It's time to revamp your summer wardrobe with breezy and stylish outfits that keep you cool and comfortable. Speaking of which, Salwar suits are versatile and have a certain stylish appeal. They are perfect for summer days when you want to look chic without sacrificing comfort. Here are some salwar suit types to upgrade your summer fashion.

Cotton salwar kameez

Nothing beats the comfort of cotton during hot summer days. Opt for lightweight cotton salwar kameez sets in vibrant colours or soft pastels. These breathable fabrics allow air circulation and absorb moisture, keeping you cool and fresh all day long.

Cotton salwar kameez | Image: Pexels

Chiffon or georgette salwar suits

To look sophisticated and elegant, consider chiffon or georgette salwar suits. These flowy fabrics drape beautifully and add a touch of glamour to your summer wardrobe. Choose light, airy colours and delicate prints for a feminine and graceful look.

Linen salwar suits

Linen is another excellent choice for summer wear, thanks to its natural breathability and airy texture. Linen salwar suits are perfect for casual outings or semi-formal occasions. Pair them with minimal accessories and flat sandals for a relaxed yet stylish ensemble.

Floral-printed salwar suits

Embrace the spirit of summer with floral printed salwar suits. Whether it's dainty florals or bold botanical prints, floral patterns add a refreshing and cheerful vibe to your outfit. Opt for lightweight fabrics like cotton or chiffon for a comfortable and effortlessly chic look.

Palazzo salwar suits

Palazzo pants are a trendy and practical option for summer dressing. Pair them with a short kurta or tunic-style top for a modern and relaxed look. Palazzo salwar suits offer ease of movement and allow air to circulate, making them perfect for sweltering summer days.

Anarkali salwar | Image: Pexels

Anarkali salwar suits

For special occasions or festive events, consider anarkali salwar suits with their flowing silhouettes and graceful flair. Choose lightweight fabrics like chiffon or georgette with subtle embellishments or delicate embroidery for a soft look.

Short kurti with patiala salwar

Short kurtis paired with Patiala salwar pants are a classic combination that is perfect for low-key events. Choose kurtis in breathable fabrics like cotton or linen with interesting necklines or sleeve details for added flair. Pair them with colourful patiala salwar pants for a fun and vibrant summer look.