Blazers are not just for the winter season. There are several ways in which you can look chic in summer blazers. These blazers are a versatile and stylish addition to any wardrobe, providing a polished look without sacrificing comfort in warmer weather. Here’s how to style summer blazers to keep your outfits fresh, stylish, and season-appropriate.

Choose the right fabric

Opt for lightweight, breathable fabrics such as linen, cotton, or seersucker. These materials allow air to circulate, keeping you cool while still looking sharp. Avoid heavy fabrics like wool or polyester, which can trap heat and feel uncomfortable in summer.

Blazer in summer | Image: Unsplash

Go for light and bright colours

Summer is the perfect time to experiment with lighter and brighter hues. Pastels like baby blue, blush pink, mint green, and lavender are excellent choices. Neutral shades such as white, beige, and light gray are also ideal, providing a versatile base that can be paired with various outfits.

Pair with lightweight tops

Under your blazer, wear lightweight tops like camisoles, tank tops, or short-sleeve blouses. Silk, satin, and cotton are great fabric choices that add elegance without bulk. For a casual look, a basic white tee or a graphic t-shirt can create a stylish contrast with a more formal blazer.

Balance with bottoms

For a classic look, pair your summer blazer with tailored shorts or cropped trousers. This combination keeps the outfit smart yet suitable for warmer temperatures. A blazer over a sundress or a midi skirt can add a sophisticated touch to a feminine ensemble. Denim is always a good option. High-waisted jeans or a denim skirt can create a casual yet chic vibe when paired with a blazer.

Accessorise smartly

Accessories can elevate your summer blazer look. Opt for lightweight scarves, statement earrings, or a chunky necklace to add a pop of personality. A stylish belt can cinch the waist and give structure to a more relaxed-fit blazer, enhancing your silhouette.

Blazer in summer | Image: Unsplash

Keep it layered and breezy

Layering is key, but ensure it remains light. Avoid heavy layers underneath your blazer. Instead, think airy and breathable. Roll up the sleeves of your blazer to add a casual touch and help stay cool.

Experiment with patterns

Don’t shy away from patterns. Stripes, florals, and subtle checks can add a fun and contemporary twist to your summer look. Ensure the patterns are not too overwhelming; stick to classic, clean designs that enhance your overall outfit without overpowering it.