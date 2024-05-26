Advertisement

A sundress is a lightweight, casual dress typically made from breathable fabrics like cotton, linen, or rayon, designed to keep you cool and comfortable in warm weather. Characterised by their feminine, often sleeveless designs, sundresses are perfect for a variety of occasions, from a day at the beach to a casual evening out. Here’s how you can style a sundress for both day and night looks.

Day look: Casual and breezy

For a daytime look, think comfort and simplicity. Here’s how you can style a sundress for a casual day out:

Footwear: Choose comfortable footwear like sandals, espadrilles, or casual sneakers. Flat sandals or slides are perfect for a relaxed, beachy vibe, while espadrilles can add a touch of bohemian flair.

Accessories: Keep accessories minimal and functional. A wide-brimmed hat can protect you from the sun and add a chic touch to your outfit. Sunglasses are a must for a sunny day, and a straw tote bag can complete the look while carrying your essentials.

Sundress | Image: Unsplash

Jewellery: Choose light and simple jewellery. Delicate necklaces, small hoop earrings, and thin bracelets or bangles can enhance your look without overpowering it.

Layering: For cooler mornings or evenings, consider layering your sundress with a lightweight denim jacket or a loose-knit cardigan. This adds a bit of warmth and can make your outfit more versatile.

Night look: Chic and elegant

Transitioning your sundress from day to night involves a few strategic changes to make it look more sophisticated and suitable for evening events. Here’s how to elevate your sundress for a night out:

Footwear: Swap your daytime sandals for a pair of elegant heels or heeled sandals. Block heels or wedges can provide comfort and style, while stilettos can add a more formal touch.

Accessories: Upgrade your accessories to more statement pieces. A clutch or small handbag in a contrasting colour or metallic finish can add a touch of glamour. Consider adding a statement belt to cinch your waist and create a more defined silhouette.

Jewellery: Opt for bolder jewellery choices. Statement necklaces, chandelier earrings, or layered bracelets can add sparkle and sophistication to your outfit. Don’t be afraid to mix metals or add a pop of colour through your jewellery.

Layering: A lightweight shawl or a stylish blazer can add a layer of sophistication and warmth. Choose fabrics that complement the elegance of your night look, like silk or satin.

Makeup and hair: Enhance your makeup with a bolder lip colour or smoky eyes. A sleek hairstyle, such as a low bun or soft curls, can add to the evening elegance.