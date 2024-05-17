Advertisement

Conversation around method dressing has been on the increase recently owing to popular social media discourse. The common notion of dressing up as the part before a project premiere is known as method dressing. While the concept may have caught on the trend in the social media age, it is not new.

What is method dressing?

Method dressing can be understood as the practice of dressing in a way that aligns with a specific mood, character, or persona, akin to method acting in the realm of performing arts. It involves immersing oneself in a particular style or aesthetic to evoke a desired emotional or psychological state, often blurring the lines between fashion and identity. Most recently Janhvi Kapoor stated that filmmakers often stress on the importance of wearing clothes similar to one's character in the movie during the promotion. this, according to the actor keeps the focus from shifting elsewhere while the upcoming project is the centre of all discourse. The pink first during the Barbie press tour is the perfect example of the same. Closer home, Alia Bhatt stepping out to promote of Gangubai Kathiawadi in only white sarees, or donning only chiffon sarees while promoting Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani are ideal instances of method dressing.

What is the origin of method dressing?

While method dressing as a term might be relatively new, its roots can be traced back to various cultural and artistic movements throughout history. In recent times, Zendaya and her stylist Law Roach have been credited for bringing the concept into popular culture. In 2017 the actress showed up to the promotions of The Greatest Showman in a circus-themed dress. This was followed by her wearing a cobweb dress at Spiderman events in 2019. Most recently her robot outfit for the Dune premiere put the spotlight right back on method dressing.

Evolution of the trend

In contemporary times, method dressing has gained traction as a conscious fashion choice, spurred by the rise of social media influencers, celebrity stylists, and a growing emphasis on personal branding. With the democratisation of fashion through online platforms and the increasing visibility of diverse style narratives, individuals are encouraged to experiment with their looks and adopt different personas through clothing.

How to practice method dressing

Character exploration: Method dressing involves embodying different characters or personas through clothing, whether inspired by fictional figures, historical icons, or personal archetypes. This allows individuals to tap into different aspects of their identity and express themselves in multifaceted ways.

Emotional expression: Clothing has the power to evoke emotions and convey messages without words. Method dressing harnesses this power by using garments, accessories, and styling techniques to communicate specific feelings, moods, or states of mind.

Narrative Building: Just as actors construct narratives around their characters, method dressers craft stories through their sartorial choices. Each outfit becomes a chapter in a larger narrative, reflecting personal experiences, aspirations, and aspirations.