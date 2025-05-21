Aditi Rao Hydari Returns To Cannes For The Fourth Time, Looks Bewitching In Strapless, Black Rahul Mishra Gown

Aditi Rao Hydari became the latest Indian celebrity to walk the red carpet at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival. The actress's photos and videos from the event are now going viral on social media. Her latest appearance marks her return to the film festival for the fourth time.

Aditi Rao Hydari returns to Cannes

On May 21, Aditi Rao Hydari walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival. The actress stunned in a black, bodycon gown. The strapless outfit was designed by Rahul Mishra. Her ensemble featured a shimmering detailing on the bodice and the waist. The silver ombre body added the perfect Hollywood glamour to the look.



Aditi teamed her look with a statement diamond necklace by Chopard. She kept her appearance chic with no accessories and left her tresses open for the evening. The actress's eye-grabbing wedding ring rounded up her slick Cannes look.

Aditi Rao Hydari shares first photos from Cannes

Before making her red carpet appearance, Aditi Rao Hydari shared photos from her touchdown at the French Riviera. On May 19, the Heeramandi fame arrived at Cannes and shared a series of selfies announcing her arrival. She shared the photos with the caption, “Touch down ritual -Doubble shot! ( espresso 🤪)."



She shared selfies of herself enjoying a cup of tea whilst soaking in the beauty of the resort town. She also shared a picturesque view of the Bay of Cannes from her aeroplane window. In her carousel post, Aditi Rao Hydari also included a handwritten note, seemingly given to her by a fan on the flight.