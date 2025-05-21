Suniel Shetty Confirms Hera Pheri 3 Will Be Shelved Without 'Baburao Ganpatrao' Paresh Rawal: It Has Chance Without Me And Akshay, But...

The fate of Hera Pheri 3 is in limbo following the sudden exit of Paresh Rawal. The comedy franchise is directed by Priyadarshan, and the third part of the movie went on the floor a few months back. Suniel Shetty, who plays the role of Shyam in the movie, said he was ‘heartbroken' when the news of Paresh Rawal's exit first surfaced.

Suniel Shetty reacts to Paresh Rawal's exit

Suniel Shetty has reacted strongly to the exit of Paresh Rawal from Hera Pheri 3. The actor confirmed that the movie will not be made without the veteran actor. Speaking to ANI, he said, “I mean, it's an absolute shock to me, and I'm here because I heard it yesterday, and then today, some more news came about. So, I need to call and find out, and I'm completely heartbroken because if there was one film that I was looking forward to, it was Hera Pheri, you know.”



With most certainty, Suniel Shetty said, "It cannot happen. 100 per cent cannot happen without Paresh Rawal. It can have a 1 per cent chance without me and Akshay, but 100% can't happen without Paresh ji. No, it doesn't. Raju and Shyam, if they're not hammered by Babu here, it doesn't work," he added.



Paresh Rawal confirms his exit from Hera Pheri 3

On May 18, Paresh Rawal posted a note on X (formerly Twitter) to confirm that he won't be part of the third instalment and clarify that his exit wasn't due to any creative disagreement. "I wish to put it on record that my decision to step away from Hera Pheri 3 was not due to creative differences," he wrote on X, adding, “I REITERATE THAT THERE ARE NO CREATIVE DISAGREEMENTS WITH THE FILMMAKER. I hold immense love, respect, and faith in Mr. Priyadarshan, the film's director.”