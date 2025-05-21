com score card
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement

Updated May 21st 2025, 09:21 IST

Akshay Kumar Starrer Housefull 5 Teaser Back On YouTube After Honey Singh's Laal Pari Becomes Reason For Copyright Dispute

After weeks long legal battle, Housefull 5 makers have triumphed over YouTube and the teaser of the film is back on the streamer. It has been revealed that Honey Singh's song Laal Pari was the bone of contention behind the teaser's removal from YouTube.

Reported by: Shreya Pandey
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
Housefull 5 teaser back on YouTube
Housefull 5 teaser back on YouTube | Image: X

Housefull 5 faced a setback when the teaser of the film was taken down from YouTube on May 9. When users tried to search for the teaser, the streamer gave an error message claiming a copyright dispute as the reason behind the clip's removal. As a result, the production house of the movie, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, reportedly filed a ₹25 crore lawsuit against YouTube Mofusion Studios. After weeks of legal battle, the production house has emerged victorious, and the teaser is back on YouTube.

Housefull 5 teaser removal reason revealed 

The teaser of Housefull 5 was restored on YouTube on May 20. A source told Bollywood Hungama that Honey Singh's song Laal Pari which featured in the movie teaser, was the reason behind the copyright dispute. Interestingly, the official video of the song was not removed from the platform.  
 

Also Read: Akshay Vs Paresh: Priyadarshan Breaks Silence On Hera Pheri 3 Fallout

Speaking to the publication, the source said,  "On May 9, YouTube unexpectedly took down the teaser of Housefull 5, citing a copyright claim by Mofusion Studios on the use of the song Laal Pari. Viewers were met with a message stating the video was unavailable due to this claim. Sajid Nadiadwala of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment took up the matter with YouTube very seriously. It informed the video sharing platform that Yo Yo Honey Singh has given in writing that he’s the sole rights holder to the song. A legal notice was also sent to YouTube asking them to restore the teaser."

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor Makes 'Bridgerton Coded' Debut At Cannes Film Festival 

This message flashed on YouTube when Housefull 5 teaser was removed | Image: Screengrab&nbsp;

An authorisation letter from Honey Singh himself helped the production house regain the teaser. The insider in the know added, "The team of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment presented a watertight stand. The authorisation letter of Yo Yo Honey Singh turned out to be a crucial piece of evidence. As a result, YouTube put down the strike. This is how the teaser is now back on the platform from May 20."

Also Read: Aamir's Dadasaheb Phalke Biopic Eyeing To Clash With Vicky's Mahavatar? 

Apart from Akshay Kumar, Housefull 5 also features Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Fardeen Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chunky Pandey, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Chitrangda Singh, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma and Nikitin Dheer. The film is scheduled to hit the big screens on June 6. 

Get Current Updates on Operation Sindoor Live News along with  India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and India Strikes Pakistan Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Published May 21st 2025, 09:21 IST