Akshay Kumar Starrer Housefull 5 Teaser Back On YouTube After Honey Singh's Laal Pari Becomes Reason For Copyright Dispute

Housefull 5 faced a setback when the teaser of the film was taken down from YouTube on May 9. When users tried to search for the teaser, the streamer gave an error message claiming a copyright dispute as the reason behind the clip's removal. As a result, the production house of the movie, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, reportedly filed a ₹25 crore lawsuit against YouTube Mofusion Studios. After weeks of legal battle, the production house has emerged victorious, and the teaser is back on YouTube.

Housefull 5 teaser removal reason revealed

The teaser of Housefull 5 was restored on YouTube on May 20. A source told Bollywood Hungama that Honey Singh's song Laal Pari which featured in the movie teaser, was the reason behind the copyright dispute. Interestingly, the official video of the song was not removed from the platform.



Speaking to the publication, the source said, "On May 9, YouTube unexpectedly took down the teaser of Housefull 5, citing a copyright claim by Mofusion Studios on the use of the song Laal Pari. Viewers were met with a message stating the video was unavailable due to this claim. Sajid Nadiadwala of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment took up the matter with YouTube very seriously. It informed the video sharing platform that Yo Yo Honey Singh has given in writing that he’s the sole rights holder to the song. A legal notice was also sent to YouTube asking them to restore the teaser."



This message flashed on YouTube when Housefull 5 teaser was removed | Image: Screengrab

An authorisation letter from Honey Singh himself helped the production house regain the teaser. The insider in the know added, "The team of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment presented a watertight stand. The authorisation letter of Yo Yo Honey Singh turned out to be a crucial piece of evidence. As a result, YouTube put down the strike. This is how the teaser is now back on the platform from May 20."