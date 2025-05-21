Cannes 2025: Janhvi Kapoor Makes 'Bridgerton Coded' Debut In Tarun Tahiliani Ensemble, Attends Homebound Premiere With Ishaan Khatter, Neeraj Ghaywan And Vishal Jethwa | Watch

Janhvi Kapoor made heads turn at her first appearance at the Cannes Film Festival. The actress walked the red carpet at the French Riviera in a custom Tarun Tahliani outfit. She was joined by Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Neeraj Ghaywan for the premiere of their film Homebound, which was part of the Cannes Un Certain Regard section on May 21.

Janhvi Kapoor's Cannes look is an ode to her mother Sridevi

According to various reports, the Dhadak actor honoured her mother and late actress Sridevi in her first Cannes appearance. Tarun Tahiliani crafted a custom gown for Janhvi Kapoor's Cannes look, which featured a dramatic train and a hood to give the ensemble a mix of traditional and modern appeal. The baby pink outfit featured a skirt and corset, both handwoven. Crafted using real tissue from Banaras, the hand-crushed drape added to the regal look. The drapes placed around the shoulder and waist sat perfectly on Janhvi's body to accentuate her features.



Also Read: Cannes 2025: Aishwarya Rai And Aaradhya Bachchan Receive A Warm Welcome In France, Watch Viral Video

Janhvi accessorised the look with pearl necklaces and a simple earring, which brought the attention to the outfit. The actress was styled by Rhea Kapoor. Photos and videos of the Mili actress from the Cannes red carpet are now going viral on social media. As soon as the photos of the actress made their way online, her fans lavished praise on her look. While some compared her regal outfit with the Netflix period drama Bridgerton, others heaped praises of her confident walk at the red carpet.



Also Read: Cannes 2025 Doubles As Date Night For Rihanna And ASAP Rocky, Mom-To-Be Flaunts Baby Bump At Red Carpet | Watch

Ishaan Khatter and Neeraj Ghaywan accompany Janhvi Kapoor

Ishaan Khatter also walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival. In a pivotal moment for Indian representation, the actor too opted to don an outfit by a local designer. He walked the red carpet in a custom Gaurav Gupta attire. Ishaan, who is basking in the success of his recent release, The Royals, stunned in a maroon bandhgala teamed with a black bottom.