Anna Wintour To Get 20% Cut In Her Million Dollars Annual Salary Due To COVID-19 Pandemic

Popular American celeb Anna Wintour is recently making headlines for her magnanimous net worth and salary. Reportedly the editor-in-chief/ artistic director of Vogue US is set to get a 20% cut from her two million dollars annual pay. This decision is taken to overcome the financial crisis, due to the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic situation.

Anna Wintour to get a 20% deduction in Salary, know why

Anna Wintour is counted amongst the richest people in the Fashion Industry on a global level. She has been a part of Vogue since 1988 and is a major contributor to the company's impeccable success. Well as per reports, Anna Wintour's annual salary is somewhere above 2 million US dollars.

Now, with the economy of the US also affected in wake of coronavirus pandemic, all employees in of Vogue United States who come in the bracket of $10K salary will get pay cut by a whopping 20%. This list also includes Anna Wintour's name. Hence the Vogue's artistic director will witness a pay cut of 20% from her salary. The news about Anna Wintour's surreal net worth and salary broke in the year 2005, and it was reported that 15 years earlier she earned $2 million per year. We are certain that now her annual pay is way more than that. As per a leading daily, Anna Wintour's net worth in 2019 was $35 million.

Apart from Anna Wintour, the entire board of directors Vogue US will also experience pay cuts in their respective take-home salaries by 20% for 2020. In fact, Roger Lynch, the company CEO, in an official announcement, also stated that he will take only 50% of his full salary from May onwards for 2020. Reportedly, the step is taken by the management board to overcome losses suffered and ensure smooth functioning of the firm henceforth.