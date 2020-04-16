Queen Guitarist Brian May Blames Meat-eating For Coronavirus Pandemic

Coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic is affecting people all around the world. Brian May, the lead guitarist of the rock band Queen, has blamed meat-eating to be the cause of this pandemic. Read to know more.

Also Read | Paul McCartney Speaks About Coronavirus & Asks China To Stop "medieval" Bat Eating

Brian May accuses meat-eating for COVID-19

Brian May has been vegan for the beginning of 2020. The 72-year-old explained in an interview that eating animals has effected the human species and more. He said that if you want to get deep into it, he thinks we should be looking again at whether we should be eating animals. That is a central issue here, this pandemic seemed to come from people eating animals and it is becoming more well known that eating animals is not the greatest thing for our health.

Also Read | Demi Moore, Bruce Willis' Family Book Club Amid Coronavirus Quarantine

Brian May stated that for him to go vegan was just a decision, and he has not been preachy about it. He said that now we have seen more of the effects of how eating animals has brought us to our knees as a species. He thinks that it is time to re-examine our world in a way that does not abuse other species.

Also Read | American Singer Dolly Parton Donates $1 Million To Support A COVID-19 Research Group

The We Will Rock You artist mentioned that he would be more preachy ahead. He added he does not know whether people who turn vegan or not. But he thinks that he will start to be a bit more preachy about veganism. It is because to him it is the way forward, in so many ways.

Brian May has shared several posts on turning vegan. He stated that he taught he would be ‘giving things up’ but it to be an opportunity to eat more of the things. May mentioned that just asking for vegan food has bought him so much joy.

Also Read | Gwen Stefani Turns Hairstylist For Beau Blake Shelton Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Coronavirus had led to a halt in several countries around the globe as they are under lockdown. Currently, there are 20,63,161 confirmed cases worldwide. The United States of America, Spain and Italy are among the most affected places. People are urged to stay home and maintain social distancing.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.