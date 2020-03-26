Anna Wintour & CFDA Set Up A Coronavirus Relief Fund For Fashion Industry Workers

The American Vogue Editor-in-chief Anna Wintour along with the CFDA has decided to create a relief fund for the employees, small scale fashion designers, and seamstresses who are affected by the ongoing pandemic. Anna Wintour addressed the rise in economic crisis due to the Coronavirus in her recent statement released on the fashion magazine’s official website. The Vogue editor also revealed how the relief fund will function to provide support to the people affected in the fashion industry.

Anna Wintour announces relief fund for fashion workers

The ongoing Coronavirus pandemic has grappled several industries across the globe. This pandemic has brought the world to a standstill and many daily wage workers are paying the cost of the resulted economic crisis. Even the global fashion industry has taken a hit because of COVID-19.

Just like many other celebrities and organisations American Vogue and CFDA (Council of Fashion Designers of America) have joined the league to make donations for reducing the economic stress caused due Coronavirus. The American Vogue Editor Anna Wintour has partnered up with CFDA to start a fund to help “those in the fashion community affected by the COVID-19 pandemic”.

Anna Wintour made this announcement in a recent statement on the fashion magazine’s official website. Anna stated that to raise awareness regarding this issue a video series called A Common Thread will be launched. Anna further added, “this video series will tell stories about how American designers and their workers and colleagues are coping, how businesses have been affected, what we plan to do to move forward, these stories will go behind the scenes to show everyone who contributes to this creative, vibrant, and incredibly important industry.” The fund will then be open for donations for the people in affected in the fashion industry.

For those of you who are not aware of this, American Vogue and CFDA partners up every year for the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund to give financial boost to young fashion designers and emerging talents. The fashion fund then holds a competition to finalise the winner for the year. But this year, instead of the competition the fund will completely focus on Wintour and CFDA’s A Common Thread video series.

