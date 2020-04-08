Anna Wintour Reveals Her Doctor Son Has Fallen Ill While Fighting The Covid On Frontline

The editor-in-chief of Vogue Anna Wintour has recently made a heartbreaking revelation. She revealed that her son, doctor Charles Shaffer has fallen quite ill after treating COVID-19 patients with utmost commitment. While speaking in a video posted on social media, Anna Wintour talked about the importance of frontline workers during the Coronavirus pandemic and expressed her gratitude towards them.

Anna Wintour's heartfelt video

In the video, Anna Wintour talked in length about how the most critical aid at this point has been coming from frontline workers. She revealed that her son was working with COVID-19 patients and has fallen ill now. Wintour revealed that her son is currently in self-quarantine but will get back to the ICU once he is better. She expressed furthermore that she is immensely proud of her son for the work he has been putting in during the Coronavirus outbreak.

As Anna's son Charles self-quarantines at his home, his wife Elizabeth Shaffer and two daughters — Caroline and Ella Rose have also reportedly been in isolation. Anna Wintour expressed that she is grateful for all the health workers, first responders, nurses and doctors who are working on the frontlines during the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. Anna Wintour believes that frontline workers have shown the utmost amount of strength during the Coronavirus pandemic.

While talking about how the fashion industry had been affected by the Coronavirus pandemic, Wintour stated that she has spoken to various designers and fashion community members who now fear that their livelihood may not survive. Anna Wintour revealed that a relief fund has been set up for people working in the fashion industry. Anna revealed that the fund set up is created to help talented people who have contributed to the fashion industry.

