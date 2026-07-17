Anushka Sharma Outfit Choice For Brunch In London Gets Massively Trolled, But It's Price Will Shock You

Anushka Sharma recently made a rare public appearance. The actress stepped out for a brunch in London along with renowned spiritual guru and singer, Krishna Das. Photos and videos of the actress leaving the diner and making way to her car have gone viral online. The vegan restaraunt where the actress dined also took to their social media account to share a photo of her.

The cofounder and CEO of Namaste, where Anushka brunched, took to their Instagram account to share her picture. She could be seen posing with the chef and other staff members. In another click, she was also spotted giving an autograph. The photo was shared with the caption, “Some days leave your heart a little fuller... and today was one of them!❤️We were blessed to welcome the wonderful @anushkasharma ji and the ever-inspiring @krishnadasmusic ji to @omnom London!!❤️Anushka ji’s warmth, humility and grace are even more beautiful in person. She has such a calming presence that instantly makes everyone feel at home.” The caption added, “Before they left, we invited them to visit us again. And with God’s grace, I hope one day we’ll also have the pleasure of welcoming @virat.kohli ji to OMNOM. It would truly be a privilege. Thank you, Anushka ji and Krishna Das ji, for blessing us with your beautiful presence.”

While the photos went viral, Anushka's fans shared their excitement over the actress's rare appearance. However, another section of social media took the chance to troll the actress over her sartorial choice. Anushka stepped out for the casual outing in a deep blue linen shirt, which she teamed with cropped callutoe pants. She completed the look with a casual sandal, statement accessories and sunglasses.





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It was the choice of her bottom that irked netizens. Massive criticism came her way for wearing ‘capri’ pants, arguing that they went out of fashion long ago. However, fans of the Band Baaja Baraat actress noted that the fashion piece has made a return and has become a wardrobe staple in the European summer.

An Instagram page, Bollywood Women Closet, decoded the price of Anushka's much-discussed outfit. As per the page, both the shirt and the bottom worn by the actress cost £65 each, which roughly converts to ₹8,418.94. Her footwear costs ₹27,700, while her signature Cartier diamond bracelet is priced over ₹25 Lakh, as per the page.



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