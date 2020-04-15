Anushka Sharma's 'Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola': Interesting Trivia About The Film

In 2013, stunning actor Anushka Sharma collaborated with Vishal Bharadwaj for a satirical black comedy titled Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola. Produced by Fox Star Studios, Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola was like no other commercial film. It had an unusual story plot and ensemble cast. Stupendous artists like Pankaj Kapoor and Shabana Azmi played pivotal roles in the Vishal Bharadwaj film.

Source: K's Dance Company Instagram

Read: Anushka Sharma's Majestic Portrait Looks Can Steal Your Heart Away | See Pics

Anushka Sharma and Imran Khan played the lead roles. Even though the film could not live up to its hype, but the actors for their performances in the movie were critically acclaimed. Talking about this Anushka Sharma starrer, let's take a look at some interesting trivia about Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola you had no idea about.

Riveting Trivia about Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola

Source: Couple Goals Instagram

1. Anushka Sharma and Imran Khan featured in a movie first time together as the lead pair. The chemistry was quite liked by the audience.

2. Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola is also Anushka Sharma's first collaboration with maestro director Vishal Bharadwaj.

Read: Anushka Sharma’s Unmissable Travel Poses To Take Inspiration From

3. Imran Khan had to look rugged for his role in the film. The dapper actor actually got tanned and grew a stubble to get into the skin of his character. It took him weeks to grow the beard, he also rehearsed rigorously to get his accent right as a rural villager.

Source: Arzu Akay Instagram

4. Prior to Imran Khan, Shahid Kapoor was offered the lead role in MKBKM, but he passed it on as he wanted to play a commercial character as his film Mausam tanked at the box-office.

Read: Anushka Sharma's Unmissable Quirky And Fun-filled Pictures During 'Sui Dhaaga' Promotions

5. The Vishal Bharadwaj film is based on Bertolt Brecht's play "Mr Puntilla and his Man Matti".

Source: Bollywood Films Instagram

6. We all know director Vishal's love for Shakespeare in one of the scenes MKBKM, one could see Anushka Sharma aka Bijlee reading Shakespeare's celebrated novel Macbeth at the poolside. The director also made a Hindi version of Macbeth a few years back titled Maqbool.

Read: Times When Anushka Sharma Proved To Be A Responsible Citizen With Her Tweets

7. Apart from Shahid Kapoor, Ajay Devgn was also offered to play the male lead in the movie. But as per sources, the role did not appeal to him that's why he turned it down.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma seems to have a busy 2020 with several projects in hand like Paani, Priceless, and Kaneda.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.