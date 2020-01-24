Hill Stations In Kerala That You Must Visit To Experience Scenic Beauty

God's own country of Kerela offers a wonderful collection of hill stations. Its dense green locations, coffee and spice farms, amazing waterfalls and many other things, make the place a worth visit. Hill stations in Kerela are known for their beauty and good weather and it also assures tourists that their experience at these stations would be memorable. Read on to know about the top hill stations in Kerela.

ALSO READ: Things To Do In Waterford: Here Are The Places To Visit In The Southeastern Irish City

Munnar

Situated at the junction of three rivers, Munnar is one of the famous hill stations in Kerala. Located at an elevation of about 1600m above sea level, the place is known for its unparalleled shades of green. There are several places that dot Munnar with gorgeous landscape and some of them are Pothamedu, Devikulam, Pallivasal, and many others.

Thekkady

One of the famous and wonderful hill station in Idukki District, Thekkady, is a perfect place to get relaxed. Tourists can enjoy a peaceful vacation between the rich flora and varied fauna enveloped by green rotating hills. Moreover, one of the main attractions is the Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary, where one can enjoy elephant safaris and boat cruise.

ALSO READ: Things To Do In Meenambakkam: Best Places To Visit During Office Lunch

Vagamon

Vagamon is situated 1200m above sea level and is marked by the lofty green mountains and cascading waterfalls. Far away from the busy days and bustling city noises, this place can be a great weekend getaway. Do not forget to visit Meenachil River, Illikal Peak, Poonjar Palace and Maramala Waterfalls in Vagamon.

Ponmudi

Ponmudi is a very small hill station which is famous among those who love trekking. The hill station has a rich river, Kallarthat which is surrounded by lush forest. You can spot many exotic mountain flowers, butterflies and rich tea estates in Ponmudi. Peppara wildlife sanctuary, golden valley, deer park, and Meenmutti are some of the famous tourists attractions.

Wayanad

Wayanad is actually a pleasant destination for a weekend trip. Being counted among the most prominent hill stations in Kerala, Wayanad offers the majestic beauty, dazzling waterfalls, thick rainforest and spice plantations. October to May is the best time to visit Wayanad and Soochippara Waterfalls and Muthanga Wildlife Sanctuary is a must-visit location.

ALSO READ: 4 Best Places To Visit With Kids During Your Summer Holidays In Europe

ALSO READ: Warm Places To Visit In Winter In India To Escape The Chilly Weather