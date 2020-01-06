Best Hair Salons For Women In Mumbai To Get Their Beauty Treatments On Point

People are constantly trying to nail that perfect look. Be it having a good hair day every day or the glam makeup look, it has become a necessity to look good, be it at home or at work.

When it comes to looking good, salons play a vital role. Most men and women want to go to salons that give the perfect look along with a great price.

In Mumbai, there are plenty of salons giving some great hair treatments like Botox, Cysteine, permanent straightening, smoothening or even Keratin. Here are some of the best Hair salons for women in Mumbai.

1) Dessange Salon and Spa

This is one of the best salons in Mumbai when it comes to hair. They provide some of the best hair treatments using unique products and different methods of application. Their trained staff takes the utmost care of each and every customer and ensures to give a great service.

Though expensive, Dessange is one salon you must visit if you are looking to get the perfect hair look.

2) Hair Castle by Hardik Malde

This is another great salon one must try when looking for some great hair services. They have expertise when it comes to hair colouring, smoothening, and Keratin. Located in Ghatkopar, this is an award-winning salon and one of the best hair salons for women in Mumbai.

3) Juice

This is another great salon that not only provides some great services but is also budget-friendly. They keep having some great offers every now and then to engage their customers.

Their hair products are safe and the application is good. One must try this salon for some great hair treatments, massage therapy, and other beauty needs.

