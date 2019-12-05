These Tattoo Studios In Bengaluru Are The Best Spots To Get Inked

Choosing the best tattoo artist becomes a very crucial decision as getting a tattoo inked is a life-time commitment. There is a wide range of styles of tattoos as tribal designs, religious tattoos, script tattoos, and animal designs, among others. Here is the list of best places to get a tattoo in Bengaluru. Check out the studios below:

READ | Bengaluru's Best Places That Serve Melt-in-mouth Loaded Burgers

Machu Tattoo Studio

The founder of the studio Suresh Machu is considered one of the best-qualified tattoo artists in Bengaluru. Reportedly, he owns three outlets in Bengaluru city at Marathahalli, Kammanahalli, and Koramangala.

Address 1 - Marathahalli Branch: Plot no #12, 8th cross Vinayaka Layout, Chinapanahalli, Near Jeevika hospital, Marathahalli, Bengaluru – 560037

Address 2 - Kammanahalli Branch: 3c 225, 3rd cross, Kasturi Nagar, Banaswadi, Bengaluru – 560043

Address 3 - Koramangala Branch: 65, second floor, 1st avenue, 5th main, Koramangala 1st block, Teacher’s colony, Bengaluru – 560034

Email id: machutattoostudio@gmail.com

Website: www.machutattoos.com

READ | Book Cafes In Bengaluru That Every Bibliophile Should Visit At Least Once

Skin Deep Studio

Reportedly, the tattoo house has around eleven tattoo artists. They provide a wide range of styles and types of tattoo including cover-ups. There are artists who are specialists for portraits and greyscale tattoos. They also offer body piercing. According to a website, they maintain the proper hygiene and use the best equipment and inks suitable for Indian skin.

Address: 991, Off 100 Feet Road, HAL 2nd Stage, Indira Nagar, Bangaluru – 560032

Contact No: 9886321804

Website: skindeep.co.in

READ | Bengaluru: The Best 4 Breakfast Joints In The City That Are Too Good To Miss Out

Xtreme Tattoo Studio

Reportedly, the studio has two tattoo places in the Bengaluru city. The studio has got good reviews from the customers on many online portals. According to the various websites, the experienced tattoo artists in the studio never compromise with hygiene and quality.

Contact No: 8884888805/9886652084

Website: www.xtremetattoos.co.in

READ | The Top 4 Dosa Joints In Bengaluru That Are Too Good To Miss Out

(The contact information of the tattoo place in Bengaluru has been picked from the various sources available online)