Book Cafes In Bengaluru That Every Bibliophile Should Visit At Least Once

Is there anything better than a cup of coffee in one hand and a book in the other? Well, there might be like tea and book or cupcake and book. But on a more general level, it is just food and book. Gone are those days when books could only be read in libraries or homes. The Youth City of India, Bengaluru, has many cosy little book cafes where bookworms can also satiate their hunger. Here is the list:

Café Terra

Tucked away in the party hub of Koramangala, Café Terra seems to be the happening spot for bibliophiles. With a great collection of fictions and graphic novels together with lip-smacking food, this café is one of the most popular book cafés in the city. The quirky wall paintings with superhero and cartoon themes is sure to transport one back to their childhood days. Snacking here costs approximately ₹ 650 for two.

Also Read: Where To Go For A Romantic Date Night In The City Of Bengaluru?

Atta Galata

This book café in Koramangala is every book lover’s paradise. With the décor of a typical library, it offers more in terms of no ‘shushing’ librarian and those oh-so-strict rules. Atta Galata also hosts seminars and reading events which are sure to enrich not just bookworms but also the general crowd. The café’s pizza and sandwiches are a must-try along with their coffee. Their price is also quite affordable being just ₹ 200 approximately for two.

Chavadi

The ambience of this place makes it one of the most popular book cafes in the city. Chavadi is situated on a rooftop with a rustic ambience and bright lighting, perfect for the reading mood. They also boast a wonderful collection of books to satisfy every kind of book lover. With finger-licking food costing approximately ₹1200 for two, this café in Bannerghatta Road is sure to be one’s haunt.

Also Read: Bengaluru: The Best 4 Breakfast Joints In The City That Are Too Good To Miss Out

Dialogues Café

This particular café will surely catch one’s eyes with its unique décor. The pouffes, bean bags and the cosy rug is sure to make the reading experience a lot more fun. They also have a rooftop area with cane couches and bean bags. But the most unique thing about the place is that they charge the customer based on the amount of time they spend here. The first hour amounts to ₹190 after which it is ₹3 per minute. Besides their own pantry, Dialogues Café also allows one to order food from outside in case they cannot cater to one’s food cravings. One of the unique book cafes in Bengaluru, it is situated in Koramangala near Ooty Chocolates.

DYU Art Café

As its name suggests, this café is a quaint place with simple and earthy décor. Not only will one find the desired but will also find themselves closer to nature. With a wide range of books to choose from, the outdoor seating is more popular with the booklovers. One can enjoy reading their favourite book along with delicious food at just ₹ 400 for two approximately. Located in KHB Colony of Koramangala, DYU Art Café is a popular haunt for the bibliophiles.

Also Read: Book Cafes To Visit In Kolkata When You Want To Read A Book Sipping Coffee

Also Read: Book Cafes In Pune: Where In The City Can You Sip Coffee And Read Your Favourite Book?