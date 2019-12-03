Bengaluru's Best Places That Serve Melt-in-mouth Loaded Burgers

If you thought as much that Burgers are simple dishes with patties sandwiched in buns, you got it wrong. Burgers are much more than that. With ingredients carefully combined to provide a gush of flavours to tickle your taste buds, burgers are not food, but emotions. We have put together some Bengaluru places that serve these finger-licking delicacies.

1. Peppa Zzing



Lined with an array of choices, Monster Steak Burger is one of the most loved dishes at Peppa Zzing. This massive meaty delight can be relished by two people in one sitting. With large soft buns loaded with crunchy veggies and two juicy-tender steaks, this burger wins our heart in one bite. The steaks are finely grilled topped with tempting sauces and cucumber, onions and tomatoes for a flavoursome delight. You can buy a cold drink on rocks to give your tummy a wholesome experience.

2. The Only Place



The Only Place is loved for its numerous dishes. But Whopper burger outsmarts them all. This unique delish is laced with aromatic gravy, making it juicier and messier to consume. The Whopper has chicken, beef and lamb variants to pick up from. Dripping with melted cheese and love, this crispy good is a must-try.

3. The Black Rabbit



This lavish resto-bar is popular for its scrumptious dishes and vibrant cocktails. Apart from mouth-watering appetizers, The Black Rabbit serves a unique combination of patty soaked with whiskey in its Jack Daniels Bacon Burger. Exclusively offered with frizzled onions, this salivating good is stuffed with cheddar cheese, grilled veggies, and fresh coleslaw. Its side dish, Frizzled Onions are baked after being dipped in buttermilk and covered with flour.

4. Plan B



This is the perfect Adda for college students in Bengaluru. This place’s popular dish is the Juicy Lucy burger. Filled with gooey cheese, mushrooms and juicy patty. Flavours of this burger burst in your mouth with its blended heavenly spices providing a unique taste. This not only satiates hunger but also makes you keep going back there.



