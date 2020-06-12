Beyonce's Stunning Braid Hairdos To Try At Home For A Change In Style

Beyonce is known to be one of the most stylish celebs in the world today. The music maestro has nailed not just her songs but also set many fashion and beauty trends. Beyonce's Instagram game has been strong and the powerful celeb has a fan following of 148 Million with less than 2000 posts. Listed below are some of Beyonce's stunning braided hairdos that can be tried at home amid lockdown.

READ:Beyonce's Viral Moments That Broke The Internet; From Court-side Drama To Elevator Fight

How to get Beyonce's stunning braided hairdos

Beyonce had quite a statement look for the shoot of a leading fashion magazine. The stunning singer wore a great white cut-out jacket with her zip opened. Beyonce along with her hoops and neckpieces chose to quirk up her hair. The music sensation wore long jumbo goddess braids with curls at the bottom. The statement look is super easy to achieve in almost no time. The tutorial below showcases the step by step process of getting Beyonce's long Jumbo goddess braids. The video shows all the necessary steps right from partition, serums, and products to the finished braids with curls at the bottom. The signature look is perfect to opt for parties or club events.

READ:Rihanna's Iconic Moments: From Schooling About Fat-shaming To Showering Kisses For Beyonce

This is another look donned by Beyonce back in 2019. Beyonce wore a leopard print strapless dress with blonde and brown mixed thin braids. Her makeup, as usual, was done smoothly. Beyonce wore nude lipstick and had her baby hair set to perfection. She wore matching gloves and bold green earrings. The video below showcases the best and super quick ways to get the same look like Beyonce. One can perform the same on their own hair or get a wig for this look. The video also showcases the basic steps from partition to the end result.

READ:Beyonce-Jay Z And Other Hollywood Couples Who Give The Best Posing Lessons

Beyonce has always been open to experimentation with her fashion. The music sensation has many statement looks that fashion enthusiasts can follow. The post by Beyonce above on her social media not only went viral but also set many hairstyle goals. The look above happens to be Beyonce's most unique one so far. She had her braids done to perfection and added beads in brown and white spell out Ivy Park.

The sensational look not only had fans loving it but also trying to get the same for themselves. The video below helps to get this super sassy look in just about a few minutes. The short video not only gives easy ways to get the look but also showcases the right products and application techniques required to get the dramatic yet neat look.