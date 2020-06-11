Beyonce's Viral Moments That Broke The Internet; From Court-side Drama To Elevator Fight

Beyonce is one of the most respected and prominent artists in the music industry. Everything she does eventually ends up making headlines. From her surprise album drops to her adorable family pictures, Beyonce never fails to leave the internet in a frenzy. Here’s taking a look at Beyonce’s viral moments that became a topic of discussion among fans.

Beyonce’s Viral Moments:

Beyonce’s NBA final viral video

Beyonce’s courtside drama became one of her most viral videos of 2019. During the NBA finals when Beyonce was watching the Golden State Warriors take on the Toronto Raptors with husband Jay Z, they were interrupted by Nicole Curran, the wife of Warriors owner Joe Jacob. She leaned over Beyonce and was having a conversation with Jay Z. However, suddenly she says something that Queen Bee did not like at all. A happy Beyonce’s mood shifts drastically. Pictures and videos of the incident took social media by storm.

Beyonce is about to kill this woman https://t.co/wu3CV9zbL4 — Beanie Seagull (@DaBlackHoward) June 6, 2019

Beychella

Beyonce’s 2018 Coachella performance was so empowering that people named the entire event Beychella instead. Her superstar set performance became one of the most viewed Coachella performances ever. Beyonce did not stop there, she made an entire movie on the event. Her ‘Homecoming: A film by Beyonce’ was released on Netflix and reportedly garnered 1.1 million views in its opening weekend

Twins Pregnancy

Beyonce broke the internet when she announced that she was pregnant with twins on her Instagram handle. The legendary photo quickly racked up more than 11.2 million likes and became one of the most liked pictures of 2017. In the year 2018, the picture became the most liked picture ever, however, the record was later broken by Kylie Jenner.

The Met Gala elevator fight

Beyonce’s sister Solange, physically attacked Jay Z, in an elevator following the 2014 Met Gala. As soon as the video surfaced on the internet, the entire family refused to comment on what the altercation was about. It gave rise to tons of speculation and rumours including Jay Z flirting with another. The couple eventually released a statement saying that their family has worked through it.

