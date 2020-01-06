Celebrity Inspired Nude Make-up Tips And Tricks To Ace The Look Just Right

Nude makeup is a necessity whenever we talk about minimalistic makeup. Nude makeup gives a natural look to the face as it comprises of cosmetics whose colour resembles a person's natural skin tone. Nude makeup is perfect for a daily college routine or for daily office use. Here are few celebrity-inspired nude makeup looks to opt for next time to look more natural and radiant.

Kareena Kapoor Khan:

One of the Bollywood actors who often ace the no-makeup or nude makeup look is Kareena Kapoor Khan. The actor aces the nude makeup look in almost all her looks be it promotional event, party look or the simple airport look she slays in all. The actor is a major inspiration for several women on how too slay the nude makeup look perfectly.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja:

If it is about fashion and style, Sonam Kapoor makes to the top of the list. With her unique sense of style, the actor is also known to slay the perfect nude makeup look. The actor is usually seen experimenting a lot with her quirky and bold outfit ideas. Apart from that the actor is often seen opting for a minimal makeup look with her ensemble and that compliments all her attires just perfectly.

Katrina Kaif:

Katrina Kaif is well-known among her fans for flaunting her natural makeup look just right. The Bharat actor is seen opting for the nude makeup look quite frequently. She is one of the actors can rock the simple makeup look with elegance and style.

Alia Bhatt:

The young and beautiful Alia is known among her fans for her unique and glamorous fashion look. The actor is often seen going for all-natural makeup look for her photoshoots as well as for ethnic attires. She aces the nude makeup look just flawlessly and effortlessly.

