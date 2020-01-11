Parineeti Chopra Nails The No-makeup Look; See Pics

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra made her debut in the movie Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl and has since acted in popular hit movies like Ishaqzaade, Shuddh Desi Romance, Hasee Toh Phasee, and Kesari to name a few. Chopra is very active on social media like her cousin sister Priyanka Chopra and often showcases the moments from her movie shoots and her vacation scenes as well. Check out some of the no-makeup looks of the bubbly actor.

Parineeti Chopra's no-makeup looks

Parineeti Chopra's sunlit face is one of the proofs of her natural beauty. The actor has donned a no-makeup look for this Instagram post wearing a short blue dress.

Parineeti looks pretty and charming without any makeup while practising badminton for her upcoming movie titled Saina. Even the Indian badminton star Saina Nehwal commented on Pari's post applauding her for the hard work she is putting to ace the game. Parineeti is all set for her 2020 releases which includes the Saina Nehwal biopic.

Parineeti shared a post on her most grown-up birthday until now by sharing a view from the swimming pool. The actor has lost a lot of weight for the Saina Nehwal biopic that she is still shooting for. Parineeti wore a blue swimming costume and looks all geared up for her next.

On the professional front, Parineeti Chopra has three films lined up starting with The Girl On The Train which is slated for May 2020 release. On the other hand, her film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar along with her debut film co-star Arjun Kapoor is in the post-production phase and the film is yet to have its official release date announced. As for now, Parineeti is often seen gruelling for her Saina biopic and recently revealed that she just can't stop playing badminton now.

