Bollywood Costume Ideas For Birthday Party Theme Inspired By 90s Fashion

If you are someone who loves the 90s fashion and want to try something new at your upcoming birthday this year then we have some amazing Bollywood 90s costume theme party ideas for you. We all know that the 90s Bollywood fashion was revolutionary be it Madhuri Dixit's purple and gold saree in Hum Aapke Hai Kaun or Rani Mukerji's mini skirts in Kuch Kuch Hota Hain. So focusing on the same, here's a list of some easy to re-create Bollywood costume ideas for your next birthday bash.

Bollywood Costume Ideas For A 90s Theme Birthday Party

Denim Jackets

A denim jacket is one of those wardrobe essentials which are a must-have in each and every season. Actresses like Karisma Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit all donned a denim jacket on celluloid. As denim jackets not only look uber cool but also gives you an edge over the others in terms of fashion quotient. A great pick for 90s fashion birthday party theme which is easy to find in your own closet. Denim offers a comfortable yet classic style, which saves you in times of dilemma with respect to your outfit. The fit of your jacket totally depends on you, be it an oversized or body-hugging one.

Bell Bottoms

Bell bottoms when paired with a tank top or a loose shirt looks really voguish. Be it Juhi Chawla or Raveena Tandon, almost every Bollywood actress has aced a bell-bottom look in their movies. Bell bottoms were a huge trend back in the 90s and has now come back like never before. Every 90s movie you watch today, one can certainly notice the hero or heroine of the Bollywood flick donning cool-hued bell-bottom pants. An easy pick for a 90s themed party looks great when paired with boots and a solid shade top. Going for denim bell-bottom or ones in other fabrics is totally your call.

Polka Dots

Polka Dots are evergreen. The round prints in distinct shades. It is one of the most worn styles back in the 90s and its popularity has not faded in any manner. From Tina Ambani to Sridevi all have worn this style. Be it a traditional attire or a modern ensemble spotting people flaunting the polka dots design is something all the 90s generation has done. The Polka dots are back in fashion and one could see numerous celebrities and people on the street walking with polka dot dresses or shirts. Hence, opting for a polka dots attire for your 90s Bollywood theme party is a chic yet fashionable option.

Apart from these take a look at some other easy to re-create Bollywood theme party costumes via these pictures-