Urvashi Dholakia At Times Wore Shobha Kapoor's Blouses In KZK For Her Iconic Role Komolika

Urvashi Dholakia is a stellar actor who has been a part of the Tellyland since decades now. Her journey from Dekh Bhai Dekh to Nach Baliye season 9 has been nothing short of phenomenal. But, out of all the characters, Urvashi essayed on the small-screen her role, that of an antagonist in Kasautii Zindagii Kay named Komolika, is the most iconic one, as per fans. Recently, Urvashi Dholakia shared some interesting details about her outfits as Komolika in Kasautii.

Times When Urvashi Dholakia Wore Shobha Kapoor's Stylish Blouses As Komolika

In a candid conversation with SpotboyE, Urvashi Dholakia shared some interesting facts about the very look of her popular character in the Ekta Kapoor's serial. Urvashi Dholakia's look as Komolika was very voguish and fierce. Her edgy sartorial choices and bold makeup was the talk of the town when she played Komolika onscreen back in 2001.

While reminiscing her look as Komolika, the Chandrakanta actress said that sometimes her stylist used to borrow Shobha Kapoor's blouses for Komolika's character in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Source: Kasautii Zindagii Kay show/Youtube

Which means that in some of the episodes of the Kasautii Zindagi Kay, you saw Dholakia donning Ekta Kapoor's mother Shobha Kapoor's blouses to complement her sarees. UD recalled the times when Shobha Kapoor used to tease her for being much slimmer than Urvashi when she was younger.

As Urvashi had to alter Shobha Kapoor's blouses in order to get a perfect fit. Furthermore, the Kahiin to Hoga actress also praised Shobha Kapoor's fashion choices and the variety of her wonderful collection of sarees and blouses owned by her.

In the 2000s era, Urvashi Dholakia's look as Komolika was quite a trend. The designs of her stunning sarees and the outlandish blouses were much in demand by the Indian women in markets. During the conversation, the former Bigg Boss winner going down the memory lane also talked about her stylist Nirmala Sood.

Urvashi Dholakia said that when she played the role of Komolika, Nirmala Sood was the only stylist working with Balaji. And, she did a splendid job in creating a unique look for her as the stylish vamp in the Ekta Kapoor's show.

Urvashi Dholakia also mentioned about a riveting incident when Nirmala Sood insisted her to wear a particular collar blouse for one of her looks in the show, during a phone call. Urvashi not only tried the collar blouse but also loved the way it was paired in an extraordinary fashion with a gorgeous saree.

Later, Urvashi Dholakia got to know that the collar blouse was rejected by another popular actress from a different show. Amazingly, the same collar blouse became a rage with Indian women when Komolika aka Urvashi wore it. And, as per Urvashi, these small details made her character Komolika iconic

