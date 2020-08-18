Angad Hasija's Character In His Punjabi Show Tera Rang Chadeya Inspired By Diljit Dosanjh

Angad Hasija is a popular name on Indian Television. The stellar actor has featured in many drama series and a plethora of music videos in the recent past. Some of his most loved shows on the small-screen includes Sapna Babul Ka... Bidaai, Preet Se Bandhi Ye Dori Ram Milaayi Jodi, Ishq Aaj Kal amid others. After successfully emerging as the small screen's heartthrob, Angad is all set make his debut in a Punjabi show titled Tera Rang Chahdeya. In an interview with E-times, Angad Hasija talked about how his reel-character is inspired by Punjabi Superstar Diljit Dosanjh.

Angad Hasija's Character Inspired By Diljit Dosanjh In His Debut Punjabi Show

The news of Angad Hasija's latest Punjabi drama series came in as a surprise for his fans. The actor who has been doing exceedingly well for himself in Hindi shows has finally switched to his mother tongue and will be featuring in an upcoming Punjabi show named Tera Rang Chahdeya. In the interview to E-Times, the Bidaai actor shed some light on his character in his debut Punjabi show and how he is excited to essay the role of a Punjabi Superstar on-screen. As per Hasija, his role in Tera Rang Chahdeya is quite similar to that of Diljit Dosanjh and is majorly inspired by Dosanjh's real personality.

Furthermore, Angad Hasija also talked about how Diljit's name immediately crossed his mind when he heard about the role and it is the reason why he took up the project. Later, Angad Hasija also mentioned the fact that his mother is elated about him being a part of Tera Rang Chahdeya. This is because the actor is staying with his parents and family in Chandigarh due to the shooting of the show. And, his mother wants him to stay with her in the time of pandemic and not in Mumbai.

Angad Hasija also expressed his happiness to be finally doing a Punjabi show, which was a long-standing dream for the Waaris actor since his struggling days. Angad Hasija hails from Chandigarh and only shifted to Mumbai due to work. Adding to this Angad Hasija went down the memory lane and talked about the times he featured in Punjabi singles. And, when in January he offered a role in Tera Rang Chahdeya he grabbed it with both hands. The show will air on Zee Punjabi, however, the date and time is not confirmed yet. Watch the teaser of Tera Rang Chadeya here-

