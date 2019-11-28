Katrina Kaif's Close-up Game In Instagram Pictures Is On Point

Katrina Kaif, who last appeared in the movie Bharat with Salman Khan is seen to be very active on social media. The Bollywood actor often wins the hearts of the audience by sharing her photos on Instagram. The Sooryavanshi actor has shared many close-up pictures of her over her Instagram handle so far. She surely knows how to set the internet on fire, merely by the look in her eyes.

Katrina Kaif's best close-up looks

With more than 29 million followers over Instagram, Katrina Kaif is known to be one of the most followed Bollywood actors on social media. What attracts her fans is the natural beauty that she exudes. Not to mention, she seems to take good care of her skin and looks. Here's a look at Katrina Kaif's Instagram close-up pictures that fans have termed gorgeous.

Katrina Kaif's upcoming projects

On the work front, Katrina Kaif is currently busy with her upcoming movie Sooryavanshi. The movie directed by Rohit Shetty also stars top Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar. Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar are known to have reunited with this film, after Tees Maar Khan, which was released in the year 2010. Produced by Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar under their banner names Rohit Shetty Picturez and Dharma Productions respectively, the movie is scheduled to be released on March 27, 2020.

