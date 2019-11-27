Stylish Bollywood-inspired Hairstyles Hairstyles To Complement Your Saree

Sarees are widely popular among women. Pleats and drapes of a saree is all it takes to transform the ordinary looks of a woman into something truly special. It gives an evergreen trendy look. The saree has been the identity of the Indian woman for centuries now. Over the years, it has evolved to suit the needs and style of the modern woman as well. Alongside with saree draping styles, trendy hairstyle is also an important part of the look. Here are some trendy and stylish hairstyles to sport with saree.

Stylish hairstyles to sport with sarees

Bhumi Pednekar's messy and curled pony

Messy buns and curled hair are easy and quick hairstyle hacks. This look goes well with sarees. Do it like Bhumi in this picture post. She has curled her short hair and tied them in a messy ponytail and has created a puffy effect at the front.

Vidya Balan's straight sober hairstyle

Vidya Balan's saree is one of the most fashionable and trendy ones. In this post, she stunned in a black saree with a classic bun adorn with gajra. To get a sober hairstyle, iron your hair, middle part them and tie a bun. Pair the bun with a fresh-smelling gajra.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's wavy and curled hairstyle

Sonam Kapoor's fashion sense is quite impressive and unique, so are her hairstyle statements. In this picture, Sonam left it open, curled her hair giving it a wavy look. Her middle partitioned hair is straight at the front and curly at the end.

