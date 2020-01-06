AR Rahman's Net Worth, Properties And Cars Owned By The Talented Musician

AR Rahman is one of the greatest artists in India. He is a composer, singer and music producer. He is revered as one of the most influential musicians in the country with melodious, heart touching and soulful soundtracks spanning two decades.

Many also call him the man who creates magic with his music. He is nicknamed "Isai Puyal" (the Musical Storm) and "Mozart of Madras" by his fans.

Rahman is internationally acclaimed for his work in Hollywood films such as Slumdog Millionaire, People Like Us, Couples Retreat, Million Dollar Arm and The Hundred Foot Journey. He has received several national as well as international accolades. AR Rahman was born on January 6, 1967. On the occasion of his birthday, read to know about his net worth.

AR Rahman’s net worth

According to a leading online portal, Ca Knowledge, AR Rahman’s estimated net worth is to be around $24 million USD, which Indian currency is ₹156 crores. As per the report, he charges a massive amount of ₹9 crores per movie remuneration.

Rahman is considered to be among the most bankable music composers in the Bollywood industry and his net worth will probably take a huge hike in the coming future. He is said to be among the highest taxpayers in the country.

He also performs at various concert and live-shows for charity. It is believed that the maestro charges a whopping ₹1-2 crore for a one-hour long performance.

As per the same website, Rahman resides in a lavish house in Mumbai, Maharashtra. He bought this luxury home in the year 2001. The estimated value of this Real Estate Property is around ₹15 Crores. He has a small car collection and owns a few of the best luxury cars in the world. This includes Mercedes, Jaguar and Volvo. The estimated cost of each car would be around ₹1 to ₹2 crores.

