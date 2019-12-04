There are a number of markets in Delhi to go for bridal shopping. People just go mad while choosing clothes, footwear, and jewellery and hence it is necessary to decide some special places to make bridal shopping best without stress. If you are heading up to some popular destinations for bridal shopping in Delhi, here are the best available options for every bride to visit on her wedding shopping.

Best destinations for bridal shopping in Delhi for your dream day

Chandni Chowk

Chandni Chowk is one of the best markets to splurge on for wedding shopping. This is that one ultimate destination for shopping that no bride should ever miss out on. The best part of this market is that you get everything here, from Bollywood style lehengas to all famous embroideries. You can also design your own customised lehenga design in all kinds of budgets. Chandni Chowk is therefore rightfully termed as a pocket-friendly place for all brides-to-be.

Lajpat Nagar

Lajpat Nagar is famous for some best jewellery designs, fabrics, Chooda and beautiful Kaleere that will take your heart away. The best part here is if your budget is to get your shopping done at a reasonable price, you should head here. You can try on your bargaining skills at this bridal destination.

Koral Bagh

If you are a bride that wishes to get all those luxury items and apparels for the wedding, you should definitely visit Koral Bagh. There are amazing jewellery stores here that have the latest designs. You can get your shopping done at a reasonable rate also at this destination.

Greater Kailash

Greater Kailash offers all the big designer brand labels, and you can do your luxury type wedding shopping here. Latest trends in this bridal market will give you some really extravagant outfits to buy for your wedding. Greater Kailash is the market that can get you that designer lehenga you want.

Sarojini Nagar

Sarojini market is not the right place for bridal outfits, but one can find some amazing footwears here. There are a lot of options in footwear, ranging from beautiful Kaleere to breathtaking Chooda designs. You can even head here to buy Safas and Sehras at cheap rates.

